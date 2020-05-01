CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Cruise scheduled for Saturday night has had a change in route from the original proposal.
The new route follows Court Street from the south end, near Walmart, to North Court Street, to turning west on Pinckney Street and then turning south on Scioto Street and then east on Franklin Street before returning to Court Street.
Following concerns from residents and the safety forces, the city administration asked organizers to limit the route in the north to downtown. The parade is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 2.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he’s in favor of the event and that it was really positive for many citizens of the city, but there are a few concerns he received from other citizens who lived along the route and considerations needed to be made for the Circleville Fire Department.
“My understanding is that it was going to be in the downtown area like before,” he said before he would later learn the previously planned route would go north on Court Street and use the formal Carnival parking lot turn around. “I had (Chief of Police Shawn Baer) call and talk with them about it. This has been advertised and we’ll have people from outside Pickaway County coming to this and it’ll be bumper-to-bumper.”
McIlroy said with bumper-to-bumper traffic, it would be almost impossible for the fire department to leave the fire station in an emergency, as it would for residents who only have access to their streets from North Court Street, such streets as Western Avenue and Heyward Street.
“They have no access to the west and it’s only to Court Street and there’s no way to get in and get out,” he mentioned. “We’ll have deadlocked it. I can’t allow that to happen to our citizens.”
McIlory apologized for not realizing the issue earlier in the process and suggested the alternative route.
“That keeps it pretty much in the downtown area,” McIlory said. “There’s very little area of it that’s residential and going that direction — it’s four lanes instead of two lanes.”