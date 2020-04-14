CIRCLEVILLE — Ever since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order went into place, Circleville’s streets have been a little more empty than usual. However, the opposite was true on Saturday night as there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on Court Street.
The traffic was due to a grassroots Facebook effort to bring community unity in the wake of the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of cars flooded the streets playing music and cruising the longest street in Circleville.
There were many different types of cars present, including sports cars, late model cars and trucks, everyday vehicles, golf carts, off-road vehicles and even a couple superhero-themed cars as both the Batmobile and a car declared in honor of the Marvel character, Deadpool.
The event seemingly got a blessing from the Circleville Police Department ahead of time as they asked residents via Facebook to obey all traffic laws, maintain social distancing, not to congregate and to be mindful of other drivers.
“We’re happy that this event will allow people to get out and get some fresh air,” the post read. “They will also be supporting local businesses by ordering take out from some of our many restaurants in the city. We realize the stay-at-home order has been stressful on not only our community, but the nation as a whole. We will weather this storm and emerge stronger than before.”
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said the department did receive phone calls on the event on Saturday, mostly people calling to report the congregation of cars and people.
“Our citizens are really good and have a sense of family and I think that’s why this was so important to them,” Baer commented. “A lot of people asked why it was allowed and this isn’t something that you’d file a permit for. If people want to drive around collectively and not violate any of the CDC rules, we can’t say to do or not to do. If we got a call about it, we just told people to be safe about it.”
Baer said with the amount of cars the congestion did bring some issues such as the railroad tracks and intersections being blocked at times, but for the most part, everyone followed the rules of the road.
“I will have to say that 99 percent of people were there and had a good time and follow all the laws,” Baer added. “We had a one percent probably that got into a bit of trouble, but that wasn’t anything substantial. That’s general when you have congestion of a lot of cars it happens. The officers were trying to help direct those congestion traffic. As a whole, it wasn’t a lot different to years ago when there was cruising, but this was a little bit heavier. As a whole, everyone was good, respectful of us.”
Baer added their presence was only to ensure everything went smoothly and that the praise they received online was welcomed, but not necessary.
“We appreciate all the great things they say about us,” Baer concluded. “We really didn’t do anything other than make sure everything went smoothly. I was glad to see so many smiles on people’s faces.”