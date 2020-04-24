CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System has announced a partnership with Battelle Institute in regards to decontaminating N95 masks and equivalent respirators to be reused by health care personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The national shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for front line caregivers has kept the health care industry, including Adena, looking for ways to make our inventories last as long as possible,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham.
“While Adena was in good shape for our day-to-day PPE needs, when facing a pandemic, we had to get more in house and have been purchasing what we can when it is available. However, learning that Battelle was working on a process to decontaminate N95s in mass quantities was a game changer. Adena was fortunate to get in on the ground floor of this exciting process. We are grateful to now have extended the longevity of this important equipment that helps to keep our front line heroes safe and healthy,” he added.
Battelle received emergency-use authorization from the FDA in late March. Adena then sent 33 masks to Battelle for decontamination as part of a first batch. According to Adena, 32 of the masks came back in like-new condition and were reused by their personnel.
“It only takes Battelle 24 hours to turn around for us, and they check each mask before sending it back,” explained Adena Sterile Processing Manager Sidney Brintlinger. “As of April 17, we have sent out 361 masks, with nearly all coming back to us — clean and ready for their next use should we run out of new N95s during the pandemic.”
According to Battelle, successful testing on decontaminated N95 respirators demonstrated acceptable performance through 20 decontamination cycles. Prior to submission, Adena’s sterile processing staff inspects each respirator and discards those with visible soiling or damage, as well as N95 masks that are cellulose-based, which are incompatible with Battelle’s decontamination process.
In addition to Adena, OhioHealth Berger is also reusing masks that are cleaned through Battelle’s process.