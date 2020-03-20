CIRCLEVILLE — During Friday morning’s meeting with county elected officials and department heads, Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency Director, gave an update on the county’s preparedness and some of the steps being taken to prepare for cases of COVID-19.
So far there have been no confirmed cases in Pickaway County, despite rumors to the contrary. Statewide there are 169 cases with more than 15,000 confirmed cases nationwide with one death.
Flick said the county is still in great shape to respond and they’re actively planning and solving problems that arise due to the shutdowns and logistics issues. Among those is being on the lookout for personal protection equipment (PPE) to help support local healthcare workers impacted by the shortage.
“We’ve got a good handle on what PPE levels are across healthcare providers,” Flick said. “We asked for donations from anyone who had PPE and we’ve received donations from industry and private individuals, that’s been good. Everyday we have folks checking different supply lines to find anybody that has some. We’re successful at least once per day in finding something. We’re able to purchase some to increase capacity on what we have on hand.”
Flick said while OhioHealth Berger is supplied through the larger OhioHealth chain, they’ve been working elsewhere to make sure healthcare professionals have the equipment they need.
“Our priorities are EMS workers since they’re the front line and our law enforcement who could potentially have to deal with it,” Flick said. “We’ve also focused on home health care and hospice as they start to deplete their storage.”
Flick said they’re continuing to plan and coordinate with other agencies and are developing plans for how to handle people who might get sick but who also have long-term health needs.
“We’ve had a number of questions on contingency plans on what we might want to do for folks requiring long term health care in their home,” Flick added. “We’re working on a plan and there are facilities where we can consolidate them if we need to care for them and treat them.”
According to Flick, one major area of concern is the blood shortage and the Red Cross is asking for donations. Currently there is an ongoing drive from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at AMVETS.
“If we can get the word out to have folks donate that will go a long way,” he stated. “Not everyone is thinking about the blood supply and that’s certainly something they need.”
Flick noted there was talk that a testing site on state Route 104 was opening up but it was premature.
“The limiting factor has been swabs and tests kits,” Flick explained. “OhioHealth doesn’t want people to come up there for testing and have to immediately close down because they run out of kits.
At this time, when open, this site will be for only OhioHealth affiliated patients that are told to go there by their doctor.”