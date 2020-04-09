CIRCLEVILLE — As of now the Pickaway County Fair is still on and scheduled for June 20 through June 27.
Members of the 4-H community were confused following a letter being sent to 4-H families announcing the cancellation of all in-person programming through July 6 and all 4-H camps through Aug. 31.
That letter, sent by Kirk Bloir, assistant director for 4-H Youth Development and state 4-H leader, does address other events owned by organizations outside of 4-H such as local fairs.
“We are differing to local decision-makers and Governor DeWine’s administration on the events owned by others, such as county fairs, our decision to cancel in-person 4-H activities and events through July 6 and summer camps should not automatically imply that local county fairs are also canceled at this time,” Bloir wrote. “This continues to be an evolving situation that will require some negotiation and monitoring depending on decisions. We will be ready should fairs move forward and to pivot if they are canceled.”
Christy Pence, fair board secretary, said the fair board is planning on having the fair.
“As of now the fair is on,” Pence remarked. “We’re taking it a day at a time and monitoring developments for consideration of decision that may need to be made.”
In a Facebook post this week, the fair board acknowledged that there is still two and half months until the fair.
“Since we’re still two and a half months away, we are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 developments, and follow all recommendations and guidelines,” the post said. “We are working hard moving forward with plans and hopeful that our youth will have a fair. They have worked so hard and deserve the opportunity and experience! We’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”
Von Cremeans, president of the fair board, said they’ve been putting in the work to ensure the fair goes off as normal.
“We’ve been continuously working getting the vendor and ride contracts done,” he said. “Our goal is to have a great fair in 2020.”
Cremeans said they do the fair for the kids, including 4-H, Scouts, and FFA.
“It’s important to have the fair because it’s the showcase of all their hard work during the year,” Cremeans commented.
Pence said the Senior Fair Board is meeting via Zoom on April 13 at 7 p.m.
“The public is welcome to listen in on the discussion and a link will be posted for that soon,” she concluded.