CIRCLEVILLE — In honor of the life and service of former Pickaway County Sheriff Dwight Radcliff, who served as the elected sheriff of Pickaway County for 48 years and at the time of his retirement was the longest serving sheriff in the United States, Governor DeWine ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Pickaway County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on his day of interment.
All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.