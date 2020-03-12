CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has canceled classes for all students for the next three weeks and banned gatherings of over 100 people for the foreseeable future.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the media Thursday afternoon outlining the order; Monday following classes all schools, private and public, will be closed on his order.
“We are announcing today that children in the state will have an extended spring break, a duration of three weeks,” DeWine said. “We’ll review it at the end of that. It’ll begin this coming Monday at close of school that day. Each school will determine access to the building after that. We’ve been helped and informed by the educators that we’ve talked to. We have to take this action and do everything we can to have an interruption and to slow down the spread of this virus.”
As of now there have been five confirmed cases in Ohio and there are 52 people under investigation as of noon Thursday. There are 333 people across the state under health supervision for the virus. None of the confirmed cases are from Pickaway County.
DeWine said that current numbers will only grow before they get better.
“These numbers are going to continue to grow and these confirmed numbers are only a small fraction of the number of individuals infected in the State of Ohio,” he commented. “We believe the disease is all throughout the State of Ohio. We’re told by medical experts that whatever the number is today it will double in six days and continue on and on and on.”
DeWine said these measures will help slow down that spread and give healthcare personnel time to catch up.
“We know that it will continue to spread but slowing it down will enable healthcare providers, hospitals and doctors to keep up with the medical problems and stay up with the normal problems people might have,” DeWine added. “We do not want to be in a situation where medical providers are deciding who lives and who dies. That is simply unacceptable. This is not an action I took lightly but is an action we are confident is the right thing to do.”
DeWine remarked that he understands the impact closing schools will have on the economy.
“I’m not minimizing the impact this has on families, change in plans and families that both parents work,” he stated. “We thought long and hard about it and we understand the sacrifice this is going to entail. This is the best medical advice we can get by people that study viruses and we know it’s the right thing to do.”
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health, echoed DeWine’s statement.
“This is a terrible hard decision — schools are the last things you want to do,” Acton said. “I am asking all philanthropies and businesses to help in the days to come. This is going to take creativity on all our part. Businesses need to be flexible as they can with non-essential personnel as possible.”
Acton spoke to the historic nature of the measures taken by Ohio to prevent further spread.
“Like 9/11, this will be the thing this generation remembers,” she commented. “It’s these acts of unity that you all will be inventing that will get us through this. We have a couple of long months ahead. We’ll keep you apprised of this as we go on.”
DeWine noted that the measures taken by the government to limit exposure are not forever.
“This is temporary and we will get back to normal in Ohio,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight but we will.”
Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Election Day is not considered a mass gathering and that it will continue as usual.
DeWine also preached that people should use common sense and that it’s up to individual citizens to help mitigate risk.
“Government can only do so much, it really is incumbent on all of us to protect all of us,” he said. “It’s incumbent to protect our loved ones but also to protect total strangers.”
Ahead of DeWine’s announcement, Ohio Christian University canceled all on campus in-person classes and moved to online remote teaching starting March 17 through March 29 in response to the COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, viral outbreak.
In a letter posted on the University’s website, Dr. Jon Kulaga announced several decisions that will impact staff and students at the University, including moving classes to an online model, canceling chapel services and canceling public gatherings.
“As the COVID-19 situation facing our state, and nation, continues to unfold, I want to inform the Ohio Christian University community of what the university is implementing in response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations to Ohio colleges and universities,” Kulaga wrote.
In addition to moving to online classes, chapel services will be canceled from March 16 through March 27.
OCU will have an in-service day on March 16 to go over any questions staff may have regarding technology or processes to moving to an online model for traditional students.
Kulaga urged students who have not yet returned from spring break to stay home and not return to campus.
“Students gone from campus for spring break this week are encouraged to stay home and not return to campus,” he wrote. “However, we know that due to spring sports, off-campus employment and other obligations, not all students can remain away. Therefore, our residence halls and dining service will remain open. Students who remain on campus should prepare for limited on-campus activities and interactions, including reduced cafeteria hours of operation.”
The university also announced that outdoor competitions will continue as planned but indoor events will be closed to fans. Only athletes, immediate family and sporting officials will be allowed. Kulaga acknowledged as mandates from the government come down that might change.
Kulaga wrote that staff should continue to report to campus and work with their direct supervisor to determine if remote working is available or necessary.
“Ohio Christian University continues to work closely with all Public Health agencies to stay abreast of the latest developments for our county and state,” Kulaga said.
For parents and students with questions regarding resident hall arrangements to contact their Office of Student Life at 740-477-7702 and to direct questions regarding classes to the specific professor or the department chair.