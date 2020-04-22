CIRCLEVILLE — With more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) being reported everyday, hopes of things turning back to normal might not happen as soon as some may think. On Monday, April 20, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all K-12 are to remain closed during the pandemic.
Gov. DeWine was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Director of Health Amy Acton when the trio gave updates on COVID-19 cases at the state house. As always, the live streamed press update took place at 2 p.m. on that Monday.
The first major update the governor announced was the closure of all schools in Ohio for the rest of the academic year. With more than 600 school districts in Ohio, students are now ultimately forced to stay home while still completing at-home learning requirements.
“Although we are disappointed, we won’t be able to have students walking our halls again this year, and we feel especially sad for the Class of 2020, we understand and appreciate the governor’s desire to keep all Ohioans safe, including our PreK-12 students,” Circleville City School District Superintendent Jonathan Davis told The Circleville Herald. “Our teachers and students have been doing a remarkable job working via our remote learning platform and we will continue in that fashion for the remainder of the school year.”
Davis added that there are still questions being asked that “need to be answered.” However, it is not in Circleville City School District’s control as of the current moment. He explained that the next coming weeks will be focused on remote learning and celebrating the Class of 2020.
“We have asked teachers to completely overhaul their instructional platform in a matter of days and still deliver quality instruction without the critical face-to-face interactions and relationships,” Head of New Hope Christian Academy Jamie King said. “Families have also been asked to develop unprecedented ‘new normals’ within their homes. I am hopeful people will take advantage of this time of a much slower pace to redefine priorities and foster the relationships with those under their roof.”
The staff at New Hope will continue to give online classes for the remainder of its school year. Like many other districts, schools are playing the COVID-19 pandemic day-by-day as they get a grip on the rest of the school year.
“There are many challenges this closure has posed, but I am incredibly proud of how the New Hope Statesmen community has risen to meet it head on,” King commented. “Like so many others across the country, this closure has presented many financial obstacles for our school from lost tuition, state funding cuts and re-enrollment uncertainties due to families experiencing financial hardships.”
Other schools were contacted on Tuesday for comments regarding the governor’s orders to keep schools closed.