CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department, Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department and Pickaway County Intensive Supervision Department arrested several people following probation compliance checks this week.
On April 16, the three departments checked on multiple houses in Circleville. At the location of 540 East Mound Street, officers found 122 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 14.6 grams of suspected heroin, three grams of cocaine, a “small” amount of marijuana and an unknown amount of admitted fentanyl, in addition to a .22 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia. They arrested 10 people at the scene.
Those arrested and charged at the scene are the following:
• Kyle Hughey, 27, Circleville, charged with felony one trafficking in heroin, felony two possession of heroin, felony two trafficking methamphetamine, felony three possession of methamphetamine, felony four trafficking cocaine and felony five possession of cocaine.
• Brian Ray, 44, Circleville, charged with felony two possession of methamphetamine, felony two trafficking methamphetamine, felony three possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.
• Ashtin Davis, 29, Circleville, charged with felony twi possession of methamphetamine, felony two trafficking methamphetamine and felony three possession of methamphetamine.
• Paulica Haddox, 32, Circleville, charged with violation of probation.
• Jasmine Murphy, 20, Circleville, charged with permitting drug abuse.
• Kenneth Palkowski, 54, Circleville, charged with permitting drug abuse.
• Steven Williams, 29, Circleville, charged with permitting drug abuse.
• Paul Chestnut, 45, Circleville, charged with permitting drug abuse.
• Eric Miller, 28, of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.
• Kevin Dunn, 45, of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.