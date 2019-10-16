CIRCLEVILLE — A Teays Valley Elementary student was chosen as the 2019 Little Miss Pumpkin Show.
Aria James was named Little Miss out of 117 first-grade girls that signed up this year. James, 6, of South Bloomfield, is the 2019 Little Miss Pumpkin Show. A student at South Bloomfield Elementary, James is sponsored by Cakes by Marsha. Her mother’s name is Constance Rice.
First attendant is Cali Rae Stevens, 6, of Lancaster, a student at Amanda Clearcreek Primary School. She is sponsored by Dairy Queen. Her mother’s name is Heather Warner.
Cabella Lynn Maple, 6, of Laureville, is second attendant. Her parents are Bill and Erica Maple. Maple is a student at Laureville Elementary School, who is also her sponsor.
The parade began on time at 3:30 p.m. and all the girls arrived to the stage by 4:30 to begin the judging, which took about an hour and a half. Contestants were brought up in groups of 10 to start and then those were whittled down to about two dozen before they were interviewed by the judges who then chose the final three.
Rice said James has always done pageants.
“She did so good,” Rice said. “She’s done pageants since she was three months old. She was first place in the baby parade, her first pageant ever. She’s very outgoing, loves to make people happy and have a great time.”
Warner said her daughter, Stevens is a great kid and she was happy for her.
“I think this is really going to boost her self esteem and she really loves pumpkins,” she said. “She’s been so excited, her sister did it two years ago and she said ‘mommy I want to go as far as her sister.’ She’s always been the underdog and to be chosen is huge for her.”
Erica Maple said her daughter Cabella was excited for the judges to choose her.
“This is the first time she’s ever done anything like this,” she said. “She’s pretty outgoing. This is her first year of cheerleading and she was really excited for it.”