CIRCLEVILLE — Martha Lemaster did not look up from the court podium Wednesday as she changed her plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity” and asked to be evaluated for her competency to stand trial.
The 47-year old appeared before Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece at the Pickaway County Jail.
She is charged with one count of attempting to murder a child under her care, two counts of Felonious Assault, two counts of Kidnapping, and two counts of Endangering Children.
Assistant Prosecutor Tony Chamberlain did not object for the defense’s competency test request.
Judge Knece referred Lemaster to Netcare Forensic Assessment Services in Columbus to determine competency under Ohio Revised Code 2945.371.3. The testing could take up to six weeks to complete.
Lemaster was arrested in January 2018 after Pickaway County Child Protective Services called the Circleville City Police Department to report a child abuse case involving two young children who were allegedly being mistreated. Lemaster was listed as the children’s custodian.
The children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where they were examined and found to be malnourished and in poor condition. Reports showed there were signs of abuse or trauma to both children, including bruises, marks and scratches.
Lemaster was charged following completion of the medical exams on Jan. 23.
The defendant was represented Wednesday by public defender Joshua Hall.