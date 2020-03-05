CIRCLEVILLE — All of the Pickaway County 911 lines are down. The regular phones lines for the Circleville Police Department are still functional.
If you need assistance from the Circleville Police Department, please call 740-474-8888 ext: 0 for dispatch.
If you are unable to reach any other law enforcement or fire agency in Pickaway County, please call the Circleville Police and we can communicate with them via radio.
Sgt. Matthew Hafey
Auth: Chief G. Shawn
In case of an emergency. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 740-601-7425, or 740-601-7585. Emergency Only.