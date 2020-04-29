CIRCLEVILLE — It appears that Logan Elm has received additional financial support from voters in the form of two affirmative votes in favor of renewal levies.
The school district had two renewal levies on the ballot in the Primary Election after the public voted down both levies last November. Together, the levies make up about 16 percent of the district’s operating revenue and are used to pay for ongoing costs including staff salaries, upkeep of school property and utilities.
The first levy is a 2.4 mil property tax levy was an emergency levy that was was originally passed in 1990. That levy passed in Pickaway County with a total of 1,435 votes for to 805 votes against. In Hocking County, there were 178 votes for the levy and 497 votes against. In total, there were 1,613 votes for and 1,302 votes against.
The other levy is a one-percent earned income tax levy that is used for current operating expenses. That levy passed with 1,451 votes for to 797 votes against. In Hocking County, there were 185 votes for and 491 votes against. In total, there were 1,636 votes for and 1,288 votes against.
In total, both levies generate roughly $3.4 million in funding for the district.
Tim Williams, Logan Elm superintendent, thanked the Logan Elm voters and made a promise to them.
“I would like to thank the voters for their continued support of our students, staff and administration,” Williams mentioned. “The district will continue to strive to provide our students with a great education while being fiscally responsible. I am proud to call Logan Elm home and live in a district that supports education.”
The results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections next month. There are 146 provisional ballots still remaining in addition to any ballots still traveling through the mail. Those ballots have 10 days to be received by the board of elections office.