CIRCLEVILLE — Voters narrowly denied both of Logan Elm School District’s renewal levies on the ballot Tuesday.
The property tax levy, a 2.4 mil levy aimed at providing for the emergency needs of the district would have generated about $812,000 annually, failed with 1,180 votes for the levy (48.28 percent) and 1,264 (51.72 percent) votes against the levy.
The one percent earned income tax levy, to be used for current operating expenses failed with 1,192 votes (48.79 percent) for the levy and 1,251 votes (51.21 percent) against the levy.
Tim Williams, superintendent, said the job of the district remains the same following the levy.
“We’re extremely disappointed with both levies failing in a close vote,” he said. “Tomorrow morning we’ll get back to work educating students, we feel like they’re a top priority. We feel we do a good job educating our students and being good stewards of their tax money.”
The district had passed a levy last November for new school facilities on its sixth try last November. Williams said the board will now meet to discuss the future.
“We’ll have to go back to the drawing board as a board and we look to the next upcoming election,” he added.
The splits between the two counties were as follows. For the property tax levy, in Pickaway County, there were 1,000 votes for the levy with 788 votes against the levy. In Hocking County, there were 180 votes for the levy and 496 votes against the levy.
For the income tax levy there were 1,010 votes for the levy in Pickaway County and 759 against. In Hocking County, there were 182 votes for the levy and 492 votes against.
Results of the election are unofficial until the Pickaway County Board of Elections certifies the results. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.