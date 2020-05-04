CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy is offering his apologies to local officials and the community following the cruise-in Saturday; and also for allowing violations to the gatherings of no more than 10 people.
McIlroy delivered an approximate 15-minute address during a press conference Monday morning. He shared a timeline of events on the cruise-in event, including some of the discussion after the first cruise-in on April 11.
McIlroy said of the 10 rules he received from event organizers, seven of them were violated including no burnouts, picking up trash, not blocking intersections, not speeding and to be respectful of residents, as well as others.
“It’s important to understand that I, as Mayor of Circleville, an elected official, cannot stop citizens from driving on the streets of Circleville,” he stated. “However, it’s my duty to make sure that they obey the laws of the city while using the streets.”
McIlroy said he was pleased with the funds and food raised for two local distribution groups, Westfall C.A.R.E.S. and Circleville Community Cupboard. More than $2,000 and 110 boxes of food were donated.
“I am aware that the individuals who participated in the cruise-in as well as those who sat on our streets and private property had a good time,” he remarked. “I am pleased that the organizers raised food and donations for the local food banks. I am pleased that some of our local merchants profited from this event. However, our residents of Circleville had their lives disrupted and I take full responsibility for this.”
McIlroy started off his apology to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted before apologizing to health care providers for not adhering to the social distancing mandate, the Pickaway County Health Department for allowing a social gathering event, Emergency Management Agency Director Darrin Flick for endangering lives, emergency forces for putting them in a dangerous situation that was hard to control, the transportation department who had to come in on an off day to clean the streets and the citizens of Circleville.
McIlroy said he was not contacted by any of the people he apologized to, other than residents who were upset at the event. He said negative comments and emails to him outnumbered positive ones 10-to-one and most of the positive comments were from people outside the city.
“I want to apologize to the citizens of Circleville who could not go about their daily lives because of this event,” McIlroy said. “I want to apologize to the residents who lived on the cruise-in route for the congestion, for lack of convenience to leave their property and for their pets who were affected by this event.”
McIlroy concluded his apologies by saying sorry to the 2020 graduating class of seniors.
“They have been told that because of the 10-person mandatory regulations, they could not have graduation ceremonies,” he added. “They and their families and friends have been told to stay home without seeing them graduate. Now we, me included, as a group of adults have said we can do what we want. What message does that send to the students.”
“As their mayor, I failed those students,” McIlroy continued. “As the Mayor of Circleville, I did not stand up for all citizens and I will regret that forever.”
McIlroy concluded by making a pledge to those that were affected.
“I will do everything I can as your elected mayor to uphold the laws that govern the City of Circleville,” he commented. “As long as the stay at home and social distancing mandates exist in the State of Ohio, I will not authorize any organized events to occur in the City of Circleville. I hope we can get back to our normal lives soon and when we do, I ask that you support our local businesses as best you can.”