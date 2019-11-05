CIRCLEVILLE — Don McIlroy will now serve as Circleville Mayor for four more years.
McIlroy, 73, was elected to his third term as mayor in Tuesday’s election. McIlroy received 1,353 votes (62.64 percent), defeating Independent candidates Bradley Prickett, who received 464 votes (21.48 percent), and Chuck Taylor, who received 343 votes (15.88 percent).
McIlroy is believed to be the city’s first three-term mayor and will be the city’s longest serving mayor at the start of the new term. McIlroy was first elected in 2012.
McIlroy thanked his supporters and said he his looking forward to the next four years.
“I think this shows that the citizen’s really like what the administration is doing and they support the administration,” he said. “We’re excited about the next four years and we’re excited about what we’ve done the last eight years. We think the future is great for us moving forward.”
In a Facebook Live video, Prickett congratulated McIlroy and stated that he appreciates all the support.
“I’m going to hang around and you haven’t seen the last of me,” Prickett said. “We’re involved and we made an impact. We had over 400 votes which is awesome.”
Results of the election are unofficial until the Pickaway County Board of Elections certifies the results. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.