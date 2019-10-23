LOGAN — Labor Day weekend is normally a chance for family members to get together to celebrate the end of summer. Many have family gatherings with cookouts while sitting around chatting about the upcoming seasonal weather and forthcoming holidays.
However, one Chillicothe family found themselves making funeral arrangements and grieving for the loss of their loved one, who was tragically killed at Old Man’s Cave due to the negligent acts of two teenage boys.
It was a beautiful weekend and a great time to take senior photos. However, no one suspected that a photo shoot would end in tragedy that day, but it did.
On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, Victoria Schafer along with several teen girls traveled from Chillicothe to Old Man’s Cave in the Hocking Hills for a photo shoot. While walking down the steps/trail, Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, was unexpectedly killed when two teen boys pushed a 74-pound log over the edge of a cliff striking Schafer.
A little over a month later (Oct. 10), Jaden W. Churchheus and Jordan A. Buckley, both 16, were arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with Schafer’s death. However, according to the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office, additional charges were filed this week on the two teens including:
• Murder, an unclassified felony
• Felonious assault, a felony of the second degree
• Involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree
Hocking Prosecutor Benjamin E. Fickel told The Logan Daily News his office is requesting a mandatory bind-over to Hocking County Common Pleas Court, where it is his intention to try Churchheus and Buckley as adults.
“Our local law enforcement officers have been very diligent in their efforts regarding this case,” Fickel stated. “It was upon careful and diligent consideration that our office has decided to move forward with the additional charges and the intent to try these two juveniles as adults. We feel that the new charges and the decisions to charge the juveniles as adults is supported by the evidence.”
According to Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials, Schafer was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling section of a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.
“Two teenage boys in combined effort, knowingly and willing and with the intent to cause panic or other harm, moved a six-foot, 74-pound log, 44 feet to the edge of a 75.5 foot cliff to push it off as a projectile,” Hocking County Coroner Dave Cummin stated.
“As a result, the pushed log killed a passerby in a devastating manner,” he added. “Their statements during questioning showed intent as to understanding the consequences of their actions.”
According to the death certificate, Schafer was walking down the trail steps at Old Man’s Cave and was struck from a free falling log from above.
Schafer was at Old Man’s Cave with several teenagers for their senior photography session when the incident occurred.
The immediate cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and thorax.
At this time, no other court dates have been scheduled for the teens. Fickel said a preliminary hearing would be scheduled at a later date; however, the juveniles will remain in detention until further notice.
A first-degree felony is punishable of up to 11 years in prison with a $20,000 fine; second-degree felony is punishable of up to eight years in prison with a $15,000 fine.
An unclassified felony in the State of Ohio is the most serious of all felonies. Unclassified felonies do not fall into a traditional category and include murder. A person convicted of murder could be possibly sentenced from 15 years in prison to life in prison without parole.