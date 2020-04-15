CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Police and Fire Department received a call of a shooting at 331 McKellar Street. The shooting occurred at 4:16 p.m.on April 13.
Upon arrival a male was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A female was also found in the house with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to Adena Regional Medical Center and then flown to Grant Medical Center by MedFlight, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Names are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
No one else was injured.