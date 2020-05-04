CIRCLEVILLE — For law enforcement across the country, canine units are among some of the most vital assets used to identify illicit drugs or other items of interest. Within just a few minutes of being on the job, new K-9 Sergey was welcomed by the Circleville Police Department while also completing his first drug bust.
During the week on April 27, the Circleville Police Department welcomed and introduced the K-9 to locals on Facebook. Sergey was also pictured with his handler, Officer Erick Eberhard.
Prior to late April, Sergey had been going through rigorous training in order to be ready for law enforcement calls. He was trained for months at the Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania before being paired with Eberhard.
Shallow Creek Kennels is a place where both the Circleville Police Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office receive most of their trained K-9s.
Officer Eberhard is a trained handler and went through a three weeks of 12 to 14 hours a day training with Sergey prior to coming to the state of Ohio.
In the week of April 24, Sergey and Eberhard were called into action just as the K-9 was introduced to the department. The pair conducted a traffic stop, pulling over a vehicle suspected of narcotic activity.
Officer Eberhard and Sergey conducted a “free air sniff” of the exterior of the vehicle. Officer Eberhard noticed Sergey’s trained response to finding illicit narcotics, which in turn told Eberhard that drugs may be inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched as a result of Sergey’s training. From the search, found in the vehicle was a loaded firearm, drug abuse instruments along with drug paraphernalia, which included multiple wrappers showing black tar residue.
“I was born and raised in this community and am passionate in taking narcotics off of the street to keep our citizens safe,” Eberhard told The Circleville Herald.
Sergey was scheduled to be officially welcomed by the department sometime during the week of April 24, according to Sergeant Matthew Hafey.
K-9 units and their handlers provide an essential asset to law enforcement departments across the country. According to Sgt. Hafey, “the canine unit is a vital tool utilized by the department on a daily basis.”
Hafey added that canines are deployed to assist other law enforcement agencies such as the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Chillicothe Police Department as well as others.
According to Sgt. Hafey, Sergey has been hard at work for the department completing several other drug busts. In just a four-day period working in the streets, Sergey has been credited with over 20 criminal arrests and charges, over $2,000 in cash seizures, two loaded firearms and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics.
“This work was instrumental in obtaining search warrants for two houses, which yielded seizures of narcotics, firearms and paraphernalia/instruments,” Sgt. Hafey explained.
Sergey is a dual-purpose canine, which means that he is trained to detect narcotics, apprehension, tracking, building search, area search and article search. According to Hafey, in apprehension, a canine can be used to capture a suspect who presents a danger to officers and others.