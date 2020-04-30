ORIENT — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) reported that a staff member at one the prison facilities passed away due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The ODRC made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, April 27, in the evening hours.
According to ODRC, nurse Tina Reeves passed away as a result of COVID-19. She was a nurse at the Pickaway Correctional Institution located in Orient.
ODRC stated that Reeves worked as a public servant for the last 14 years of her life. Reeves was hired on March 6, 2006, according to ODRC. The department also shared that Reeves was 58 years old and resided in Blacklick.
“With a heavy heart, we send condolences to her family and loved ones in this most difficult of times,” ODRC wrote on its Facebook page.
Reeves is not the only prison staff member to be fatally affected by COVID-19. Marion Correction Officer John Dawson was also the victim of COVID-19 in early April. The ODRC published a Facebook post in memoriam of Dawson on April 9.
In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 data, the ODRC has also been frequently reporting cases to state officials. A total of 5,463 inmates have been tested for the illness.
Additionally, 42 of those tests are still pending. As of April 28, approximately 3,884 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 1,500 inmate tests came back with negative results.
Two ODRC facilities are located in the Village of Orient; the Correctional Reception Center and the Pickaway Correctional Institution. Both have been seeing increased cases of COVID-19 through recent weeks.
At the Correctional Reception Center, as of April 28, there has been a total of 45 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 11 staff members tested positive with three making recoveries. Also, 26 inmates have been reported to have recovered from the virus.
The combo housing facility that is the Correctional Reception Center is still quarantining approximately 1,541 inmates.
Also in Orient, the Pickaway Correctional Institution is facing its own challenges in the face of COVID-19. The facility has reported that a total of 1,485 inmates have tested positive for the virus and all have been placed in quarantine.
The Pickaway Correctional Institution also reported that two probable deaths related to COVID-19 with 16 deaths being confirmed. Approximately 63 inmates have recovered from the virus.
The outbreak of COVID-19 in the prison facility has also affected other members of the staff. A total of 81 staff members tested positive and 28 have made recoveries. The facility did, however, have one death, which was Reeves.
Out of all the other facilities ODRC oversees, the department has reported more than 37,000 inmates have been placed in quarantine.
According to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, the department also reported that three youths have currently tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility.
On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio filed a public records request asking Gov. Mike DeWine to release information regarding the state’s prisons.
The ACLU of Ohio also outlined specific pieces of information it is hoping to obtain from the governor’s office. The request is as follows:
Any and all records containing recommendations, proposals, calculations, forecasts, plans, and procedures, currently in use and not in use, for:
Accomplishing social distancing, reducing Ohio’s prison population, related to COVID-19 concerns, reducing Ohio’s prison population, related to COVID-19 concerns, using executive, legal or statutory methods and powers.
Any and all records containing information regarding the reentry of individuals released from Ohio prisons back into their community.
Specifically, broad plans, recommendations, proposals, calculations, and best practices as well as, correspondence with state and local reentry groups, organizations, and professionals.
Any and all records sent or received regarding the formal deployment of the Ohio National Guard in any Ohio prison and FCI Elkton.
Specifically, information about the Ohio National Guard’s duties, mandates, and restrictions (if any) on duties performed in the Ohio prison context.
The ACLU added in its press release that according to a first-of-its-kind epidemiological model shows that roughly 200,000 people could die from COVID-19. The model was published by Justice Division Director Udi Ofer and Chief Analytics Officer Lucia Tian.
The epidemic model can be seen by visiting the link aclu.org/news/smart-justice/new-model-shows-reducing-jail-population-will-lower-covid-19-death-toll-for-all-of-us/.