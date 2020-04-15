ORIENT — On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Twitter that the Ohio National Guard will be assisting staff at the Pickaway Correctional Institution after a number of staff members go out of work sick.
As of Monday, a total of 435 inmates have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) with 213 of those tests were still pending. Of those, 146 inmates have tested positive for the illness with 76 showing negative results.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, 16,852 inmates from 12 facilities have been placed in quarantine. From all of the prisons, approximately 119 staff have been reported as positive for COVID-19. A total of 163 inmates have been placed in isolation.
In Pickaway County, the Correctional Reception Center (CRC) and the Pickaway Correctional Institution have reported a number of positive tests within both respective facilities.
The CRC has reported a total of 16 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. All 16 have been placed in isolation, according to the department. Additionally, three staff members have also tested positive for the illness.
At the Pickaway Correctional Institution, a total of 72 inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 with 24 staff members testing positive as well. Additionally, 78 inmates have been placed in isolation.
Across the board, only one staff member died after contracting COVID-19. The staff member was a part of the Marion Correctional Institution.
With a slew of new cases and positive tests being reported everyday, Gov. DeWine took to social media to announce plans to help assist staff at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.
In his update on Twitter, the Ohio governor stated that the Ohio National Guard will be “providing assistance” to medical staff at the facility located in Orient. This decision by Gov. DeWine was made after a “number” of medical staff went out sick due to COVID-19.
“(The Ohio National Guard) they will provide triage support, taking temps, and helping with non-COVID-19 cases,” DeWine wrote on Twitter.
Gov. DeWine also gave another update to the growing cases of the virus making its way through the correctional institution. The governor said, sadly, an inmate at the Pickaway Correctional Institution died.
Gov. DeWine added that the inmate had a long-term “chronic” illness and was tested for COVID-19 prior to his death. Testing for the individual returned positive on Monday, according to the governor.
This death marks the first death of a state inmate who tested positive for the virus.