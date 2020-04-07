COLUMBUS — Last Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order extending the original Stay at Home order issued on March 22. The confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been increasing since the original announcement of the order.
As of Friday, April 3, the state of Ohio has reported a total of 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 260 have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 802 have been hospitalized. There have been 81 deaths from COVID-19 in Ohio.
The virus, according to the numbers from the state, seems to affect all ages and genders. From coronavirus.ohio.gov, individual age ranges from less than one year old to 99 years of age. The median age is 53. Approximately 49 percent of cases are males and 51 percent are females.
During his regularly scheduled press conference updates, DeWine was accompanied by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. During the afternoon updates, the governor announced that in an effort to contain the spread, he would sign the extension of the Stay at Home order published by the Ohio Department of Health.
In late March, the initial Stay at Home order emphasized all non-essential workforces stay home during the pandemic. The Stay at Home order can be viewed on the coronavirus.ohio.gov for locals who may have specific questions regarding the order.
After announcing the extension, Director Acton then signed the now updated order. The order has now been extended until 11:59 p.m. on May 1. There are also other updated aspects to the order DeWine explained during the press briefing.
One of the newest aspects of the order involves essential businesses that are still operating. The new requirement states that stores must determine and allow a select number of people into their store or facility of business at one time. Businesses are also held accountable when it comes to social distancing standards making sure those behaviors are being done and people are following them.
The order also addresses travelers coming into the state. The governor made the directive that those traveling should self isolate for a period of at least 14 days. Exceptions to the directive include people who work in trans-border areas, healthcare workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and others who work in essential industries.
Visitors have been instructed not to travel into the state if they are developing COVID-19 symptoms. However, certain medical care circumstances are exempt.
The governor also made a mandate regarding wedding events. Weddings are now mandated to have no more than 10 people present during the outbreak.
DeWine also required all public swimming pools, as well as private club swimming pools or housing complexes, to be closed. This was put in motion to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This requirement does not apply to private residential pools.
Just this past Sunday, April 5, Gov. DeWine, joined by Lt. Gov. Husted and Director Acton, encouraged citizens of Ohio to wear cloth masks while venturing out in public areas. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation the day prior stating that citizens should wear masks where social distancing efforts are difficult to maintain.