CIRCLEVILLE — Throughout May, some businesses and operations will be reopening but what will not be lifted is the stay-at-home order.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed during Thursday’s press conference that he would extend the order then on Friday, DeWIne's office issued a release renaming the order "Stay Safe Ohio Order."
The first stay-at-home order was issued on Sunday, March 22. Then on Thursday, April 2, the order was extended until May 1. With the most recent extension, people are encouraged to stay at home until May 29.
The new order will incorporate the opening of businesses and services that DeWine announced earlier this week but many of the original orders will stay the same.
The order states that public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household and connected property, or living unit and connected property is prohibited. This does not apply to weddings, funerals or religious gatherings.
The order also allows for travel into or out of the state but people entering Ohio with the intent to stay are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 are asked to remain home as much as possible unless medical attention is needed.
The restarting of some businesses started Friday with the resuming of non-essential surgeries and procedures.
Manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses along with general office environments will be able to reopen this coming Monday.
Then on Tuesday, May 12, retail establishments will be able to reopen. Businesses and operations are required to follow social distancing requirements as well as a few other required measures.
Some of these measures include having hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers; implementing separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers and posting online whether a facility is open and how best to reach the facility.