CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn addressed safety and requested that the public who are in need of medical care should not wait until symptoms become extremely severe before seeking treatment.
Colburn shared in his weekly letter to the public that they’ve begun implementing plans to resume services they have suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns. OhioHealth suspended elective surgeries and procedures to open up both space and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the event of a potential COVID-19 surge.
“Getting back to business means restarting services for our patients with a focus on their safety and the safety of our healthcare team,” Colburn stated. “We continue to keep the fight against COVID-19 in the forefront of our efforts and this means everything we do is focused on the safety of our patients, our community, and our OhioHealth associates and physicians; I want to reiterate something very important. Throughout this pandemic, our teams at OhioHealth Berger Hospital and at our physician offices have been laser focused on providing a safe environment for patients with the virus and for patients who come to us for care that is not related to COVID-19.”
Colburn said the hospital has heard cases of people worried about contracting COVID-19 and thus have not sought medical treatment until their symptoms were extremely severe and thus made treatment more difficult.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind you, if you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, you should contact 911 right away or go to the nearest emergency department,” Colburn mentioned. “I assure you, our hospitals are safe and we are doing everything possible to decrease the spread of COVID-19. I can say this with confidence because we have successfully and safely performed medically-necessary procedures and surgeries, even during this pandemic.”
Colburn said as things open back up that care for demand will once again increase and that anyone who needs to see their doctor should make their appointment sooner rather than later.
“We anticipate demand for medical services will increase, so if you have been putting care off, we encourage you to reach out to your physician as soon as possible,” he added. “One of the easiest ways to seek non-urgent care now is by calling your physician’s office to access our Telehealth offerings and virtual visits. This will allow you to consult with your physician from the comfort and safety of your own home. Your physician will use clinical judgment to decide how best to approach your care based on your unique needs and medical necessity. During the COVID-19 outbreak, OhioHealth has had more than 1,000 physicians ranging from primary care to heart and vascular, cancer and neurology, successfully seeing patients and monitoring their conditions virtually — via phone and video visits.”
Colburn addressed how COVID-19 has changed things at the hospital and the steps they’re taking to make things as safe as possible for everyone.
“Rest assured, this is not back to business as usual,” he mentioned. “We are taking additional precautions and steps to keep everyone safe. We will begin operating in new ways that continue to ensure the safety of our patients, associates and physicians as the forefront of what we do and how we do it. For example, when you go to the doctor’s office or the hospital, you may see many of the same precautions you see at the grocery store to encourage social distancing. There may be fewer seats in waiting rooms and we will space and schedule appointments to eliminate and/or shorten wait times.”
Colburn outlined some of those safety measures and said they’ll return to full operations when it can be done to ensure the safety of patients and the public. Some of those safety measures include daily wellness checks of staff, using hospital grade PPE, all clinical and non-clinical associates wearing masks, rigorous hand-washing protocols, practicing social distancing and more.
Colburn said that despite the impact to OhioHealth Berger’s finances, they’re “well positioned to weather this storm.”
“We will be continuing to seek ways to reduce our spending to protect employment for our staff and to ensure a continuance to be able to provide safe, comprehensive, quality care for the communities we serve,” he added. “Every decision we make is with this in mind. We are working closely with nursing homes, prisons and other organizations where congregate living occurs. We have not yet seen a surge in COVID-19 patients, but are prepared and will be ready if it occurs.”
Colburn concluded by thanking the community for their support.
“We are humbled every day by the donations, prayers, warm wishes, cards, letters, chalk drawings and continued support we are receiving from our community,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring the best care, provided by the best doctors and the best staff. We thank you for your support and look forward to working with you as we implement our back to business strategies.”