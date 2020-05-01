CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth has released information on a pair of initiatives taking place in Pickaway County.
Outpatient testing:
OhioHealth has begun outpatient testing for COVID-19 here in Pickaway County.
A site opened Friday in the Orient OhioHealth Medical Building for people who have a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19. The site is not an on-demand testing site for the general public.
The targeted population for testing is individuals with symptoms identified by the CDC who are 18 years or older. A patient in that population must present with a physician's order and symptoms that qualifies for a test, including fever, shortness of breath, cough, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or someone scheduled for an upcoming surgery.
Elective surgery:
OhioHealth has also announced they have begun a gradual return to performing elective surgeries that do not require an overnight stay.
Effective Friday, May 1, the hospital began elective procedures and has already established additional protocols that were put in place to ensure a safe environment for patients, visitors and healthcare providers.
“We have done a terrific job over these last few months of creating a safe environment for our caregivers, patients and visitors,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, senior vice president and chief medical officer at OhioHealth. “As we resume electives, maintaining and enhancing that high level of safety will be at the core of all we do.”
Among the procedures in place, some include temperature screening for patients and visitors entering the hospital, daily wellness checks for employees, including temperature monitoring, using hospital grade PPE for all caregivers, requiring masking for all visitors, patients and staff, limiting hospital entrances, incorporating social distancing, testing all patients within 72 hours that require anesthesia or sedation and more.
OhioHealth also asked that people don’t delay necessary care. OhioHealth is reporting that emergency departments across the system have seen a 40 percent reduction in patients.
“It has been our experience that some patients are delaying necessary hospital care because they’re afraid to come to the hospital. When they do finally walk through our door, they may be sicker than they should be, given their condition, and require a greater degree of care to get well. Patients should not delay care out of fear because our hospitals are, in fact, a very safe place to be,” Vanderhoff mentioned.
OhioHealth will announce plans to resume additional services and procedures in the coming days and weeks.