CIRCLEVILLE — In his weekly open letter to the community, OhioHealth Berger President Tim Colburn addressed a concern about COVID-19 hot spots and shared how partnerships are important in fighting back the virus.
“I have received several questions from community members this week about potential COVID-19 hot spots and how they may impact Berger Hospital and our community,” Colburn began in his address. “You want to know if we are ready. So, I thought I would take this opportunity to share some information about how we are working with the city/county, our local nursing homes, prisons and other areas where people are living in close quarters.”
Colburn said the reason places like Pickaway Correctional Institution (PCI) have spiked is because a decision was made to test all inmates and staff for the virus.
“The very good news is the vast majority of PCI inmates are asymptomatic, even though they tested positive,” Colburn mentioned. “We are closely monitoring this situation and staying in contact with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) and our local leaders. Because of how state contracts work, PCI inmates are most often transferred to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. However, there are times we could provide care for these patients in our regional hospitals prior to their transfer to Columbus.”
Colburn said correctional facility staff and their families will likely seek treatment closer to home and OhioHealth Berger is ready to provide whatever care they may need.
“Because many live in Pickaway County and surrounding areas, we are ready to provide the care they need — whether that is care provided by their primary care physicians or in our hospital,” Colburn added. “Our team understands the work they do. They are also on the frontlines of this virus and are risking their health by simply going to work. We understand the prisons are working hard to protect both staff and inmates and we support them 100 percent.”
Colburn also shared a partnership opportunity with ODRC.
“We feel really good about where we are as a system with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and everyone within OhioHealth vigilant in conserving PPE and evaluating sourcing opportunities,” he said. “After carefully assessing our inventory and supply sources, OhioHealth determined we could safely provide 14,000 gowns in order to allow ODRC to care for as many inmates as possible within their walls. We are proud of our ability to serve our community in ways that go beyond providing direct healthcare.”
Colburn said the partnerships don’t end there and they’ve been working with local leadership to see how they can help support the community.
“Joining forces with others who care deeply about our community’s health, including the economic and mental health of our neighbors and businesses in and around Circleville and Pickaway County is not only rewarding for us, it is the right thing to do,” Colburn added. “This extends to working closely with other organizations in our community where people live in close quarters like nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We have assigned staff members from Berger who are connecting with this group to share best practices, provide and gather updates and work together to ensure we reduce the opportunity for hot spots to arise and detect them early if they do.”
Colburn called it astonishing that the disease did not exist six months ago, but now the disease can be tested easily.
“This advancement will allow us to get results in hours, not days, for our patients,” he stated. “The OhioHealth lab team should be commended for their outstanding work during this time. And, they are not stopping there. They are currently working on an additional testing platform that will allow us to complete hundreds of tests a day. This will be a game changer. As we are able to test more people and are able to secure the supplies necessary for testing, we will look at expanding who we test so we can continue to drive efforts to prevent the spread of this disease. This will also allow us to focus on our back-to-business strategy as we again offer elective surgery options and determine how we can begin to provide other services suspended due to the virus.”
Colburn mentioned he’d elaborate on this more in his next update.
“We have a great deal of work to do to make sure we are ready to provide additional services in a safe, thoughtful and efficient manner,” he said. “This work has already begun, and we are working very closely with our medical staff to ensure our patients have access to the services they need when they need them. Many people in the community have delayed elective care and we know we need to provide this care as soon as possible. Please know if you or someone you know is experiencing worsening symptoms of a condition where treatment was delayed, you should contact your primary care physician right away. And if your symptoms are more severe, know that our emergency department is open and ready to serve you.”
Colburn concluded his letter by asking the public with questions to reach out to him via email at Tim.Colburn@OhioHealth.com.
“In the meantime, I commit to you, we will continue to work on your behalf, ensuring the best for our community and for those who trust us with their care,” he concluded.