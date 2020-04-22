CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn shared the hospital’s actions and efforts to avoid layoffs, despite cutting income due to ceasing elective procedures.
In a letter to the community, Colburn told of the current situation, as the hospital has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related Stay at Home orders.
“I imagine you were as happy as I was to hear Gov. DeWine say last Thursday that he anticipates being able to begin to lift some of the restrictions, albeit slowly, in the beginning of May,” he mentioned. “I look forward to hearing how our state will manage this. I’m also optimistic about working with each of you as we make welcome, but deliberate, changes that will be good for businesses, families and individuals in our community.”
Colburn called canceling elective procedures a “blow” for OhioHealth, area physicians and patients.
“It was absolutely the right thing to do,” he commented. “But it impacted how we provide care and it certainly negatively impacted our finances. So, we began working on a plan for how we might restore these services, even as we planned for a potential COVID-19 surge. The financial implications for OhioHealth Berger Hospital, along with hospitals across our state and across our country have been significant, and in some cases, have required organizations to layoff or furlough workers.”
Colburn explained that he understood how painful that can be and OhioHealth is working to avoid doing that.
“I am relieved that OhioHealth remains in a strong financial position, allowing us to protect the employment status of every member of our team until at least June 1,” he stated. “As one of the larger employers in Pickaway County, this means a lot, to not only our associates, but to other businesses and families in the area. We take this responsibility seriously and know the impact of our decisions go well beyond the walls of our facilities.”
One of the things OhioHealth has been doing, including at Berger, is to decrease discretionary spending.
“Because of our commitment to protecting the employment of our associates, we have been working over the past few weeks to decrease discretionary spending, examine plans for capital commitments and make decisions about hiring,” he mentioned.
Colburn added that they’ve moved employees around by those impacted to other areas of the hospital.
“We’ve been able to redeploy associates whose jobs have been impacted by the pandemic, allowing us to fill open positions, staff up in areas that needed extra support in preparation for a surge and create new temporary positions as a result of COVID-19,” he stated. “A great example of a new position is the need to screen everyone who enters our hospitals by taking their temperatures and ensuring they are not presenting with respiratory symptoms. We have filled positions using current associates rather than hire from outside the organization. This approach has allowed us to keep our associates working.”
Colburn told The Circleville Herald that they’re “changing the timing” on capital projects and are cutting spending in ways that don’t directly impact patient care.
“Rest assured, we are still committed to providing the best, safest care to you and your family, but we’ll be limiting our spending on things that do not directly impact patient care at our facilities,” he added.
Colburn concluded his letter by wishing the community well and expressing his appreciation for the community.
“Trust me when I say we are looking forward to getting back to normal operations as soon as it’s safe to do so,” he said. “As we prepare for this, I want you to know that our decisions are being made thoughtfully, methodically and transparently here at OhioHealth. I am also challenging our team members to be role models as these restrictions begin to lift. I expect our team to set the example for others by continuing to practice social distancing as required, to be vigilant when it comes to hand washing and to adhere to the governor’s recommendations when out in public.”
“I am confident we will get through this crisis together and I appreciate all you’re doing every day for our community,” he concluded.