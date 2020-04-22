COLUMBUS — On April 20, Gov. DeWine announced the closing of all schools for the remainder of the year, but where did that leave spring sports?
It was an inevitable knowing, but still, some hope rested in the hearts of spring athletes that they would continue their final season of baseball, softball or track.
With schools closing, the decision became official. Not one pitch was thrown and not one starting gun went off —the OHSAA announced the cancellation of spring sports on Tuesday, April 21.
Following Gov. DeWine’s announcement, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo to school administrators that spring sports would be canceled if schools were closed, according to the OHSAA press release.
“It would be impossible to ensure the health and safety of all individuals and support personnel involved in practices and contests at all member schools.”
In an OHSAA interview on April 20, Snodgrass reflected on the times this pandemic brought about and how it has impacted the state’s athletics.
“I’ve heard from so many people who have said ‘You really need to understand what this means to our kids,’” Snodgrass was quoted saying during the interview.
“I’m a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I do think I understand that. I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern that I have, over everything, is the health and safety of everyone involved. It’s not just our student-athletes. It’s the parents, coaches, umpires, officials and the scorekeepers. All those things enter into this. It’s a tough decision and it’s one that I and all the other executive directors of the other states never thought we would have to do. Never did I think this would be the case, but I’ve tried to be as prepared as I could every step of the way.”
With no more spring sports, the next question in the air is about fall sports; will those happen?
With athletes questionably not having July to prepare physically, the delay on fall sports could be harmful.
Snodgrass mentioned that he and others at OHSAA have to prepare if the Stay at Home order continues through the summer.
“We’ll have the potential of having a lot of kids who haven’t had the physical activity that they would normally have going into a fall season. So for the health and safety of everyone, we have to look at the acclimation periods going into the fall, if that happens. We have to be prepared for that,” Snodgrass mentioned.
“We’re also talking about that, if this does go through the summer, what is the likelihood that a student can get in to get a physical (annual medical exam). We have a sport medicine advisory group that is looking at that. They are looking at all aspects such as whether artificial surfaces need to be treated. We are relying on the advice of experts in our decision making.”
