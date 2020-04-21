CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences professionals are offering financial support to families in need during this difficult time.
The professionals are offering financial education to families and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For some, the loss of jobs has greatly affected families and their communities. For others, it is declining health, along with inadequate health insurance coverage that puts their economic well-being and quality of life at risk. Whatever the situation, we are here to help,” Michelle Treber, OSU FCS educator stated. “This is an excellent way to receive free, anonymous but credible information from OSU Extension professionals. We have financial program specialists and educators who are there for Ohio residents to provide this timely resource. Because we work for Ohio State University, all of our information comes from resources you can trust. We aren’t selling anything or any products. One of our missions is to provide university resources to the public. We are an outreach arm of the university here in your county. This question and answer resource is available to any Ohioan.”
“Educators are offering free financial education to help families improve both present and future economic well-being” Treber added.
While the program was started to help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Treber said she believes it’ll stick around to help families after the emergency has passed.
“We will be available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payments, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money and home-ownership,” Treber told The Circleville Herald.
Treber said the information collected is private and secure and people can choose how the professionals reach out to them.
“Our professionals must abide by confidentiality standards,” Treber mentioned. The people can select for a professional to call them or to answer them via email.
“During this time of uncertainty, this is a valuable resource that OSU Extension can provide,” Treber stated. “There are so many unknowns and it is important to consider things that you can do right now that may affect your finances. If you’ve been thinking about establishing a budget, now might be a great time to get a resource on how to do that. If you are stressed about your debt, talk to someone who can help you navigate through this difficult time. If you are having trouble paying your bills, there are things that you can do to help manage this stress?”
To submit a question or request assistance, residents can fill out a short format at go.osu.educ/financialassistance, or reach out to the local extension at 740-474-7534 with more questions.