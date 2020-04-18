CIRCLEVILLE — During Thursday’s press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, a plan was briefly discussed regarding reopening some businesses in the state by May 1.
According to DeWine, beginning May 1, the state will begin a phased-in reopening of the state economy. He added that the plan will be fact-driven over a long period of time to minimize the health risk to business owners, employees and their customers.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be working with the economic advisory board created by DeWine back in March to gather ideas on how reopening the state should be handled. This board consists of 18 business leaders across Ohio.
Beyond working with those in the state, DeWine said he will be partnering with governors from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky to reopen the region’s economy.
These governors will be reviewing four factors when discussing the process of reopening: the number of cases in the state and the number of hospital admissions, the amount of hospital capacity, the ability to test and trace cases of COVID-19 and best practices for social distancing in businesses.
The White House has also released a three phase plan they are recommending governors use for reopening their respective states. The first phase states that telework is still encouraged but if possible people should begin to return to work in phases.
Common areas where people are likely to congregate and interact should remain closed during phase one. Bars and schools or organized youth activities should also remain closed.
What will be allowed to reopen in phase one according to this plan are sit-down dining areas, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms. These operations can resume but they are requested to follow strict physical distancing protocols.
Phase two is when non essential travel can resume but vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Schools and organized youth activities can also resume along with bars but with diminished standing-room occupancy.
Phase three would resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and allow visitors to senior care facilities and hospitals.
These guidelines state there needs to be criteria met before beginning the phased opening process. First, there should be a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 like cases reported within a 14 day period.
There should also be a downward trajectory of documented cases and positive tests within a 14 day period.
Finally, the guideline states there should be a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers at hospitals.
There are no set dates provided as to when these phases should go into effect. It would be up to the governors of each state to decide if and when the White House’s plan should be utilized.