CIRCLEVILLE — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the county and state, businesses have been forced to close their doors for the time being. Local businesses can apply for a program that aims to financially assist entities during the pandemic.
The Ohio Small Business Development Centers and the Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs published a guide for businesses to apply for the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program.
The protection program gives aid to small businesses with money to cover approximately up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits to employees. Funds given can also be used to pay off interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Funds given through the Small Business Protection Program are in the form of loans, which are fully forgiven when used for payroll costs, interests on mortgages, rent and utilities. At least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll costs.
Loan payments are to also be delayed for up to six months, according to the press release. There is no collateral or personal guarantees required for the program. The government or lenders will not charge small businesses any fees for the program.
In order to receive forgiveness, business owners must keep employees on payroll or quickly rehire. Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or rehiring employees and must maintain their salary levels. Forgiveness may be reduced if full-time employee head counts decline or if salary levels and wages decrease.
All small businesses are eligible for the economic relief program. A small business must have 500 or fewer employees. This includes entities such as non-profits, veteran organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships and independent contractors. However, businesses with more than 500 employees, in certain industries, are also eligible.
Applications for the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program opened on April 3. On April 10, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can then apply to the program. The press release encourages people to apply as there is a funding cap in place.
Individuals can apply to the program through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Locals should consult with local lenders if it is participating in the program.
A list of participating lenders along with basic information and full terms can be viewed on sba.gov. The Paycheck Protection Program is carried out by the Small Business Administration with support by the Department of the Treasury.
Lenders can visit sba.gov and coronavirus.gov for further information.