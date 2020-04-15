CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) has donated $20,000 to aid in closing some food insecurity for Pickaway County residents.
PCCF, through their Pickaway Competitive Network (PCN) Agriculture Fund, which funds agriculture in Pickaway County, has provided the funding to the PCCF Food Insecurities Program that was created in recent weeks to aid the school lunch programs, food pantries and other organizations providing free food to the public.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic that is occurring throughout our nation, the PCN Agriculture Fund voted to grant $20,000 to the PCCF Food Insecurities Program to help feed those in need,” Jan Shannon, PCCF executive director said. “This donation, along with other donations, is being used to subsidize food programs in the county that are in need due to the COVID-19 virus. The committee recognizes that, with businesses closing and changes in family dynamics, the need for immediate reaction to assist with helping provide food is a true reflection of what agriculture families do for their communities.”
Shannon said there are many programs out there, some large some small, that are helping in their communities throughout Pickaway County.
“If any of those programs need assistance, I ask that they please reach out to me,” Shannon added. “We don’t know what we don’t know and we’d like to help where we can.”
The funds in the PCN Agriculture Fund come from their annual fundraisers and donations. PCN has already canceled their annual Farm to Plate Dinner this year, scheduled for August.
In the past, the Farm to Plate Dinner has been used to support agriculture programs in various ways, including providing funding for the Pickaway County Farm Bureau’s Buyers Club, supporting local FFA Chapters, providing t-shirts to all fair participants and donating over $10,000 to the renovation fund for the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center.
“As a group, we agreed that with social distancing and Stay at Home orders that have been issued and extended once already, we may not be able to host an event of this size even in August,” Stacey Stark, chair of the PCN Agriculture Fund Committee mentioned. “Typically we have around 400 tickets sold for the annual event. It’s unfortunate, but we all have to do our part to stay safe and support our community.”
Shannon, Stark and PCN are challenging those that would have gone to the event to instead donate to the Agriculture Fund or Food Insecurities program.
“Please consider giving if you are able,” Stark concluded.
To reach out for program assistance, contact Shannon via email at jan.shannon@yourpccf.org.
To donate to the program, checks can be sent to either program, the PCN Agricultural Fund or PCCF food Insecurities Program, by mailing them to PCCF, 770 North Court Street, Circleville.