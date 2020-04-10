CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services has a new program that is to be able to provide relief to 250 Pickaway County families.
Joy Ewing, executive director, said JFS started a program on Thursday to provide disaster relief to families impacted by COVID-19 through the Prevention, Retention and Contingency Program (PRC)
“The PRC funds are federal dollars that are given to the state, who then gives it to the counties,” Ewing stated. “The state gave us funds to use specifically to help our communities during the COVID-19 crisis. It will help working families with things like food, rent, utilities, car repairs, things for work such as steel toe boots or scrubs.”
According to Ewing, to qualify any Pickaway County Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), eligible households can apply if they’ve been impacted by a loss of wages or jobs due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families must have at least one minor in the home in addition to meeting the monthly gross income which is 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that number is $4,367 per month.
Forms can be returned through a number of different ways, including by email to info@pickawayjfs.org, by mail to PO Box 610 Circleville, Ohio 43113, by fax at 7404-474-9333 or by dropping it in the drop box outside the agency’s Walnut Street entrance.
“We are starting to take applications today and our agency is closed to the public, but out front of our office, we have forms on a rack for people to pick up,” Ewing commented. “The forms are also available on our website.”
Ewing noted that the benefit to each family would be $300, should they qualify.
“We’ll be able to help 250 families with this program and it’s first come first serve,” she mentioned. “Once our funds will be expended we’ll stop the program.”
Ewing remarked she feels like there will be a greater need, but they’re doing what they can to help families in this crisis.
“It’s one way we can help local families,” she concluded. “There’s more of a need than we’re going to have available to fund.”