CIRCLEVILLE — The name of the game these days for local organizations, businesses and agencies is finding new ways to deliver services to the community in response to the stay at home order and social distancing to limit community spread of COVID-19.
Seeing that need, Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) moved its free fresh produce program held twice a month to a drive-up service this week and for the foreseeable future.
Becky Hammond, PICCA executive director, said when they announced the program on Facebook they received overwhelming interest.
“It had the most shares on any post we’ve ever had on Facebook,” Hammond stated. “I think we had 30 new families this time, which is wonderful.”
According to Hammond, the idea behind the change was that many of their clients are elderly and that in normal times it can be difficult for them to get in and out of their car and carry the produce. This process cuts all of that out and is easier on everyone with less human contact.
As a safety precaution, PICCA staff working the event had on gloves and masks to protect themselves and the clients. Clients were also told not to get out of their vehicles.
“Sixty percent of the people we serve with fresh produce are 65 years old or older and that’s a compromised group,” Hammond commented. “We didn’t want them to get out of their vehicles and keep them safe. We’re here to serve people but we got to keep them safe and our employees safe as well.”
Hammond feels the event and set up went well and they were finished by noon.
“We just had to relocate some of the Head Start parking and the WIC parking,” she said. “The food pantry doesn’t open until 1 so it worked well.”
The next produce day is scheduled for April 9.
“We’ll be doing it the same way,” Hammond added. We’ll still be in the midst of all the social distancing. We want to get the fresh food out to people and we think this is the best way to do it at this time. Hopefully we’ll have another gorgeous day like we did today.”