CIRCLEVILLE— Pickaway County residents will have access to a new drug abuse information phone line starting April 3.
The line will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached by calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357).
Devin Scribner, executive director for the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition (PAAC), said the line is a great opportunity for local residents to get the information they need.
“It’s a family resource line for people who are concerned about their own substance use and anyone who has someone they love or care about that is struggling with addiction or grieving a loss due to drug addiction,” Scribner said.
The phone line is the first in the country that is run by the Washington, D.C.-based Addiction Policy Forum.
Scribner said Pickaway County was chosen because of the close working relationship between PAAC and the Forum’s founder, Jessica Nickel, who spoke at the “One Book One Community” event in 2016.
“They’ve been coming to Circleville for a year and a half now, coming quite a few times,” he said of the Forum’s staff. “They appreciate the infrastructure here in Pickaway County we have through PAAC.”
Scribner said the hotline will be a way to connect people with resources and information right away.
“It’s open to the general public for information, education and resources on substance abuse disorder,” he said. “There will be addiction councilors, social workers available to speak with, and they’ll be able to not only help over the phone but guide people to the proper resources over the phone.
“This is another tool in the toolbox and we do take a multifaceted approach,” Scribner said of the hotline. “There’s not one thing that’s going to solve this problem. This is a great, great tool for the citizens of Pickaway County.”
Scribner said the idea for the hotline has been in the works for some time.
“We have people at the [PAAC] events we do that get in touch where they say they need help but they don’t know how or where to get it,” Scribner said. “If they’re wondering where to go and what to do they can call the hotline and get the help they need right then.
“It’s something we’re really excited about,” Scribner said. “We want to make sure the people who need this line know about the line. We’re going to be doing as much getting this out as we can. We want people to get the information and help they need.”