CIRCLEVILLE — It seems things related to the COVID-19 pandemic are trending in a positive manner for Pickaway County.
During the biweekly meeting with county leadership, Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency director, said they’re continuing to plan and hold meetings to ensure they’re doing what they can to keep the public safe while preparing for a potential worst case scenario.
“As of this morning (April 10), there were 59 cases in the county,” Flick stated. “That was a pretty sharp increase from yesterday,” he added. “The good news is that the predominance of cases are coming out of (Pickaway Correctional Institution) and that it’s not spreading too much in the community.”
Flick said he’s been in touch with the warden at Pickaway Correctional Institution about the state on contingency plans for that facility to ensure it remains secure.
“They’re implementing all their lockdown procedures and they’re sending home any employees that are showing any symptoms,” Flick mentioned. “If it comes to the point where staff becomes infected and staffing levels degrade, there are plans to ensure that safety and security continue.”
Flick said the positive news out of all of this is that social distancing seems to be working and the computer models they use to project how the disease could progress are showing lower numbers.
“The projection has trended downward from 10,000 cases a day statewide to less than 2,000 cases,” Flick added of a worst case scenario. “At the county level, we were looking at 174 potential hospitalizations in the worst case to now — we’re looking at about 15.”
Flick said despite those positive numbers, it’s still a time to be cautious and to keep practicing social distancing to ensure things don’t ramp back up.
“I will caution everyone that those numbers are just models and are just planning factors,” he told The Circleville Herald. “We’re still monitoring things and need to do everything we can to social distance and keep from spreading the virus.”
Flick said he’s looking to guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on how to potentially come out of the Stay at Home order.
“I’m comfortable relaxing some of the things we’re doing around the first of May timeframe, but we’ll see what the governor has to say when he unveils his plan,” Flick added.
During the meeting, Commissioner Brian Stewart also gave kudos to the various departments and offices for their work during the Stay at Home order.
“It’s been a long month and a lot has changed in how we do business, and it’s done so in a short time,” Stewart commented. “We’ve done it quickly, professionally and with very little gnashing of teeth. We’ve not really had a lot of complaints from the public and we’re all in jobs that if the public is unhappy, we hear about it. I think that’s a credit to all of you for continuing to do business in spite of the challenges, and I think that reflects well on the county.”