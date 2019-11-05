CIRCLEVILLE — The Following are the cumulative results for Pickaway County’s competitive races.
Results of the election are unofficial until the Pickaway County Board of Elections certifies the results. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Write in votes were not calculated as of print deadline.
In the Circleville Mayor Race Don McIlroy received the most votes with 1,353 votes (62.64 percent). Bradley Prickett received 464 votes (21.48 percent) and Chuck Taylor received 343 votes (15.88 percent).
For the Mayor of Ashville Charles Wise received the most votes with 377 (67.08 percent) and Shawn Demint received 185 votes (32.92 percent).
Roger Clark and Nelson Embry were the top two vote getters in the race for two seats on Ashville Village Council with Clark receiving 387 votes (39.33 percent) and Embry receiving 301 votes (30.59 percent). The odd candidate out is Darryl War who received 296 votes (30.08 percent).
Allan Goldhardt received the most votes for Commercial Point Mayor with 353 (61.39 percent) beating incumbent Gary Joiner who received 22 votes (38.61 percent).
In the race for two seats to the Village of Commercial Point Council, Tracy Joiner received 275 votes (29.47 percent) and Scott O’Neil received 255 (27.33 percent). Write in candidates received 280 votes (30.01 percent) and a candidate that withdrew from the race received 123 votes (13.18 percent).
Keith Howard received the most votes for Mayor of Darbyville with 25 (56.82 percent) and Phillip Trammel II received 19 votes (43.18 percent).
Dale E. Bower received 288 votes (88.07) percent in the race for Circleville Township Trustee. Write in candidates received 39 votes (11.93 percent).
Ned Musselman received the most votes for Darby Township Trustee with 276 (55.20 percent) to Clyde Ohnewher’s 224 votes (44.80 percent).
In the race for Monroe Township Trustee, Richard Phillips received 118 votes (41.70 percent), Michael D. Williams Received 107 votes (37.81 percent and Jake Morrison received 58 votes (20.49 percent).
In the race for three seats on the Teays Valley School board, Karen Karshner, Bill McGowan and Roxanne Davis received the top three vote totals. Karshner received 2,126 votes (30.79 percent), Davice received 1,855 votes (26.86 percent) and McGowan received 1,625 votes (23.53 percent). Bill Clay received 1,299 votes (18.81 percent) and is the only of the four candidates not elected.
In the race for Westfall School Board member, Mark Ruff received 968 votes (25.87 percent), Judy Cook received 777 votes (20.76 percent) and Zachary Ruoff received 768 votes (20.52 percent). All three are elected to the board. Candidates Casey Pringle 712 votes (19.03 percent) and Larry Carfrey received 517 votes (13.82 percent).
The Deercreek Township cemetery levy passed with 159 votes for the levy (65.70 percent) to 83 votes against the levy (34.30 percent).
The Jackson Township Streets Levy failed, with 105 votes (36.46 percent) for the levy and 183 votes (63.54 percent) against the levy.
The Perry Township Streets levy, which excludes the Village of New Holland, was approved with 67 votes for (65.69 percent) to 35 votes against (34.31 percent).
The Scioto Township Fire Levy passed with 934 votes for the levy (62.73 percent) to 555 votes against (37.27 percent).
The Logan Elm property tax levy failed with 1,180 votes for the levy (48.28 percent) and 1,264 (51.72 percent) votes against the levy.
The Logan Elm one percent earned income tax levy failed with 1,192 votes (48.79 percent) for the levy and 1,251 votes (51.21 percent) against the levy.
The Sterling Joint Ambulance District levy received 371 votes for (74.65 percent) to 126 votes against (25.35 percent.) District #2 received 343 votes for the levy (72.06 percent) to 133 votes against (27.94 percent).
The Pleasant-Darby Union Cemetery levy received 310 votes for (63.27 percent) to 180 votes against the levy (36.73 percent).
Circleville City’s proposed income tax received 1,346 votes for (61.86 percent) to 830 votes against (38.14 percent).
Village of New Holland EMS received 87 votes for the levy (65.91 percent) to 45 votes against the levy (34.09 percent).
The Village of New Holland Streets levy received 85 votes for the levy (64.39 percent) to 47 votes against the levy (35.61 percent).
The ballot issue to allow El Pedregal to sell alcohol on Sunday in Circleville’s 3rd ward passed, receiving 113 votes for (81.88 percent) to 25 votes against (18.12 percent).