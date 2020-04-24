CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and response, Pickaway County seems to be in control for the local residents.
In total, Pickaway County has 1,681 confirmed cases as of April 23 at 2 p.m. All but 58 of those are related to inmates at Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. Of those cases, there were 36 required hospitalizations and eight deaths. So far, 29 people have recovered from the virus and those cases do not come off the total number.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County EMA Director, said things are going well.
“Overall, I think we are in a much better place as a county compared to other counties around the state,” Flick stated. “We have had a great relationship with public health throughout the response as they have been imbedded here at the EOC since the beginning. We continue to meet each morning with all of the county departments, City of Circleville, State EOC, first responders and other local jurisdictions to ensure that everyone is aware of everything going on for the day. I also send an end-of-day recap to the same group to close the loop on any issues that were dealt with throughout the day so that everyone is tracking on any outstanding issues.”
Flick explained Pickaway County Public Health is also working on identifying cases.
“The health department is also building out their contact tracing team in concert with ODH to ensure that we have the capability to track down cases as they pop up in the future so that we can quickly contain any hot spots as they arise,” Flick commented.
Flick mentioned that due to testing, there has been some stabilization within the Orient prison.
“We continue to work closely with the Department of Rehab and Corrections as they stabilize things at PCI. As you have seen, once they completed the mass testing, things have somewhat stabilized and they have numerous plans in place to deal with any emerging issues. We are in constant communications with them and meet regularly to ensure there is nothing that they need from us,” he continued.
According to Flick, there still needs to be more robust testing statewide.
“It’s gotten better, but we would like to see greater ease and availability, not only for first responders, but for anyone who has been in contact with a COVID-positive patient,” he stated. “PPE is also still an issue, however, we are getting better as the supply chain begins to catch up with the demand.”
Looking ahead, Flick said they’ll “strongly request” people to maintain some of the habits and policies that have been implemented in the last several weeks, such as social distancing once things start to open back up.
“As we move forward toward relaxing, some of the restrictions that were put in place last month, we know that based on all of the work we’ve done, we are ready for any flare ups that may occur as a result of opening things back up,” Flick mentioned. “However, even as restrictions are lifted, we still strongly request that everyone maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if coming in close proximity to others. We hope that we can get back to normal as quickly as possible, however, our new normal may be a little different than what we are accustomed to.”
Flick concluded by saying they’re also asking that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to reach out to the Red Cross. They are looking for plasma donations from recovered individuals. To do so, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html.