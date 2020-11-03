CIRCLEVILLE — The Race for Pickaway County Sheriff is too close to call, with more than 1,100 votes that could still be counted.
In Pickaway County there are 407 absentee ballots that could still be counted so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2 and are received within the next 10 days. Additionally, there are 771 provisional ballots that were issued. The results of the election will be certified and final following the board meeting on Nov. 18.
In the race for Pickaway County Sheriff, Matthew Hafey, the Republican challenger is leading with 13,694 votes (50.48 percent) to Sheriff Robert Radcliff’s 13,432 votes (49.52 percent).
The Westfall School District Bond Issue has received 2,721 votes for the levy and 1,616 votes against the levy.
In other races Pickaway County voters overwhelmingly chose Republican candidates, with President Donald Trump receiving 20,059 votes (72.6 percent) to Joe Biden receiving 7,167 votes (25.94 percent.)
In the race for Representative to Congress for the 15th District, Republican Steve Stivers, the incumbent, received 21,183 votes (78.12 percent) to Democrat Joey Newby’s 5,921 votes (21.84 percent) in Pickaway County.
For Ohio State Senator in the 20th District, Tim Schaffer received 12,145 votes (74.47 percent) to Christian Johnson’s 4,163 votes (25.53 percent) from Pickaway County Voters.
In Pickaway County in the 78th District for State Representative, Republican Brian Stewart received 11,993 votes (73.41 percent) to Democrat Charlotte Owen’s 4,345 votes (26.59 percent.)
In the Ohio House of Representatives District 92 race, Republican candidate Mark Johnson received 7,499 votes (72.18 percent) in Pickaway County to Democrat Beth Workman’s 2,890 (27.82 percent.)
In the race for the 10th District member to the State Board of Education, Mary Binegar received 3,881 votes (50.57 percent) in Pickaway County to Brendan P. Shea’s 3,793 votes (49.43 percent).
Ron Hood received 7,443 votes (53.66 percent) to Michelle Newman’s 6,427 votes (46.34 percent) in Pickaway County for the 9th District member to the State Board of Education.
In the Ohio Justice for Supreme Court, term commencing on Jan. 1, Sharon L. Kennedy received 14,277 votes (63.14 percent) to John O’Donnell’s 8,336 votes (36.86 percent.)
For the Ohio Justice of the Supreme Court, term commencing on Jan. 2, Judi French received 12,457 votes (56.13 percent) to Jennifer Brunner’s 9,738 votes (43.87 percent.)
For the 4th District Court of Appeals Kristy Wilkin received 11,327 votes (55.15 percent) to Stacy Brooks’ 9,210 votes (44.85 percent.)
The Village of New Holland Tax Levy received 103 votes for the levy (34.4 percent) and 180 votes against the levy (63.6 percent.)
The Circleville Tax Levy received 649 votes for the levy (48.63 percent) to 693 votes against the levy (51.64 percent.)
In total 27,795 of Pickaway County’s 36,306 registered voters have voted, a turnout of 76.56 percent.