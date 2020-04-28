CIRCLEVILLE — For the next couple of weeks, Pickaway County government will operate as it has for the last month or so with offices open and people working, but they are to be mostly closed to the public.
The announcement came during the weekly teleconference hosted by the Pickaway County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon, which have become a mainstay of local government since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“We’ve been continuing to work, and for the most part, all the services we provide are still being provided and if that is working for the individual offices and the public, which it seems to be, then we can afford to continue on this course a little bit longer,” Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart said.
In the meanwhile, Stewart mentioned the county would be working to put up barriers for offices with counters so that once offices reopen to the public, there will be additional protection against the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have surveyed every office and it is our general understanding that pretty much everyone has said they’d like to have a barrier installed if they have a counter with the public,” Stewart added. “We’ve been in touch with Healthcare Logistics and they will provide the brackets to install them. We’re planning to get a tempered glass product, not a plexiglas product. It’s more durable and doesn’t get a grey look over time. The plan is to begin ordering those and installing them soon.”
Stewart said the county will continue to clean their offices regularly, including additional measures taken recently, but above that, offices are responsible for anything above what they’re providing.
“We understand there’s a desire for cleaning to happen concurrently in the offices,” Stewart commented. “It’s not always feasible for that to be done by cleaning staff, so if you want your door handles or counters wiped off every so often, we’ll have additional cleaning supplies available.”
Stewart also shared that while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine clarified that wearing masks in public was not mandatory, but suggested, some offices may choose to not permit the public entry without one.
“Juvenile Court has already indicated they’re putting in that local rule, but we’re not making it mandatory for any office,” Stewart mentioned.
Stewart asked office holders to communicate with their office and the public of any change in requirements or requests so people can abide by them.
“Our assumption is that all our offices are doing the same things,” Stewart added. “If you have more stringent processes you’re planning to use with the public or with other offices, please communicate that. We want to respect hat and we can’t comply if we don’t know that it exists.”
Stewart also asked that the public limit the number of people they bring to appointments and offices when they reopen, when they can.
“Sometimes one person needs to record a deed or title change and they bring four relatives with them,” he said. “We want to try to avoid that if we can, but we understand that it’s unavoidable sometimes due to small children or other family.”