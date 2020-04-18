CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Probate and Juvenile Court has been awarded a grant for remote technology from the Supreme Court of Ohio.
The courts were awarded $7,300 by the Supreme Court of Ohio in response to their needs from the COVID-19 shutdown and social distancing guidelines by the CDC.
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor announced the court would release $4 million in statewide emergency grants to assist courts with the immediate acquisition of necessary equipment to allow remote access to the courts.
Magistrate Shelly Harsha said the funds will be use to purchase additional laptops with built-in cameras that will allow the court to conduct mandatory hearings and allow the court and staff to communicate and work remotely.
Harsha called the computer vital to their operation.
“Pickaway County Probate/Juvenile Court has diligently worked to provide necessary services to the general public, while protecting the health and safety of the public, the staff and the court under the direction of Judge Jan Michael Long,” Harsha stated. “With the additional technology, the court will be able to issue marriage licenses, conduct hearings and conferences essential to custody, companionship and support cases, as well as cases involving abuse, neglect and dependency, shelter care hearings and detention hearings.”
Harsha also shared how the probation department will be aided by the grant and purchase of the technology.
“The probation department will be better equipped to service and maintain support to the youths. Remote access supplements expand the court’s ability to serve the public, while making public health paramount,” she mentioned. “The Supreme Court of Ohio and its staff have done a remarkable job in identifying the courts’ need to embrace technology as a means of maintaining court access, while safeguarding the public’s health and in promptly making funds available to the courts to meet those needs.”