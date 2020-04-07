CIRCLEVILLE — After reporting on confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), correctional institutions around the state have been adapting to the new norm of social distancing and isolation of those who may be ill.
According to a media representative, JoEllen Smith, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (DRC) has already been working to combat the spread of COVID-19. Some inmates in the state have been confirmed to have the virus.
Specific details regarding individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not being shared publicly at this time, according to Smith.
“Facilities in quarantine are operating under modified movements and the population is being separated by units,” Smith told The Circleville Herald. “Other precautionary measures are also in place.”
Smith also shared an extensive list of what the DRC has done in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the media representative, the DRC initially started preparing for the global outbreak earlier this year. Table-top exercises and regular discussions with the Ohio Department of Health were being done as part of the preparation. The department also updated its pandemic plans to include specifics regarding COVID-19.
Before COVID-19 made its way to Ohio, the DRC routinely offers influenza vaccines to inmates who desire one and did so before the virus broke out in Ohio. This is part of the normal infectious disease control plans for facilities in the state. Specifically, the DRC targets at-risk individuals and as well as “chronic care caseloads.”
The DRC, according to Smith, is continually working collaboratively with the Ohio Department of Health in responses to COVID-19. Through the two departments, strategies for implementing the best healthcare practices along with evidence-based methods of suppression have been put in place for correctional settings.
“We are also coordinating and regularly communicating with Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center,” Smith added. “(DRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith) is communicating daily with wardens and Adult Parole Authority Regional directors.”
The DRC has also been in continuous communication with staff and inmates. Education involving COVID-19 and reminders of healthy hygiene have been a part of that effort. Reminders of good hygiene include aggressive hand washing along with social distancing standards when it is possible.
“We have used emails, posters and videos, along with encouraging local leaders to frequently interact with staff and offenders,” Smith explained.
Smith confirmed that frequent cleaning is being done with crews disinfecting all the common areas of facilities chemicals effective against COVID-19 which is in line with public health recommendations. Technology is being used, as well as other methods, to reduce staff and offender interactions. Tele-conferencing is being used to new officers being trained. All non-essential training of other staff has been suspended.
A phone line and an email address for families has been established for those who may have questions about COVID-19 and the effects of daily operations at facilities. Individuals can contact the DRC via drc.covid19@odrc.state.oh.us or call 614-728-1142.
New people brought into prisons are going through health screenings as well as those returning from court or other essential travel.
Volunteer activities and visiting has been suspended due to the pandemic.
“Engaging with loved ones is important and the director has worked to expand the opportunities over the past year,” Smith commented. “We expanded alternative means for incarcerated individuals to communicate with their loved ones during this time.”
Families of an inmate can now get one free video visit per week and two free phone calls per week. Smith added that free calls are extended through April 30 which will be reevaluated when that time comes. In-person visits will be reestablished once the time is safe to do so.
Inmate medical co-pays have been waived for inmates who are showing flu-like symptoms. This is, according to Smith, a strategy in order to get inmates to self report any illness they may have.
Each prison in the state has been given the authority to create masks if local supplies are available. This will be made available to staff and inmates if there is enough supply to go around.
As of April 6, the DRC has reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. Of those, five positive inmates are located at the Pickaway Correctional Institution. A total of 5,988 inmates throughout the state have been placed in quarantine.