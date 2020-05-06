CIRCLEVILLE — Retired Pickaway County Sheriff Dwight Radcliff has died at age 87. Radcliff, at the time of his retirement in 2013, was the longest serving sheriff in United States history.
He served 12 consecutive terms from 1965 until 2013 when he decided to retire and not seek reelection. Prior to becoming sheriff, Radcliff worked as a deputy under his father for more than seven years, meaning he spent more than 55 years in law enforcement.
Radcliff, a 1950 gradate of Circleville High School, told The Herald in 2012 when he retired that he wanted to be remembered for his character.
“I want people to remember that I did the best I could,” he stated. “I treated the people like I wanted to be treated ... I was someone who was dedicated to do the job, and I wouldn’t stop until every bit of the investigation was completed.”
Local elected officials issued statements about Radcliff’s importance to the community and about his life Wednesday after his death. Condolences from elected officials, county organizations and law enforcement agencies came in all day. The Herald also has additional comments from others for a story that will appear in Saturday’s edition.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called Radcliff a friend of four decades, having first met him in 1982 during a run for Congress.
“We hit it off because of my background as a county prosecutor,” he said. “Even then Dwight was a legend in law enforcement.
“He combined his skills as a people-person with the drive and skills of an experienced lawman,” DeWine added. “That combination served the people of Pickaway County, and the people of Ohio for 48 years. After he left the Sheriff’s Office when I was Attorney General, I asked him to be my liaison with law enforcement around the state. His people skills and law enforcement savvy served us so very well.”
DeWine noted that he and his wife Fran have lost a dear friend.
“He was both a great judge of character and an old-fashioned law enforcement officer, who combined his law enforcement savvy and experience with respect and compassion for people,” DeWine continued. “Simply put, he just knew how to treat people. Fran and I have lost a dear friend. His beloved wife Betty has been his partner and by his side for his entire law enforcement career — and she also served the people of Pickaway County so very well. Our hearts go out to Betty; their children, Vicky, Dwight, and Sheriff Robert Radcliff; and their families.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, also gave his sympathies to the family.
“Tough on crime and tirelessly dedicated to his county, Sheriff Radcliff has left a lasting imprint on Ohio’s law enforcement community,” Yost commented. “His career was intertwined with the Attorney General’s office, graduating from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation Law Enforcement Academy in 1954, and later in his distinguished career, serving the office in numerous ways, including on the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and Law Enforcement Automated Data System Steering Committee. Sheriff Radcliff’s legacy of public service is prominently shown through his son, Robert, the current Pickaway County Sheriff, who is a terrific partner to my office. My deepest sympathies are with his wife, Betty, and the Radcliff family.”
The Pickaway County Commissioners, Harold Henson, Brian Stewart and Jay Wippel also offered their support in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
“Today, we join residents all across Pickaway County in mourning the passing of longtime Sheriff Dwight E. Radcliff,” the commissioners stated. “The word legend is sometimes tossed around too freely, but Sheriff Radcliff embodied it. The statistics of his career are as incredible as they are unmatchable: a 55-year career in law enforcement, 12 consecutive terms as Sheriff, culminating in being America’s longest-serving Sheriff at the time of his retirement.
“It is nearly impossible today to imagine any other lawman leaving behind such a record of truly lifetime service ever again,” the commissioners continued. “Beyond the statistics, however, Sheriff Radcliff was a pillar of this community who touched the lives of virtually everyone in it. He enforced the law and kept residents safe but made a point to treat inmates with compassion and respect. For nearly a century, the name Radcliff has been synonymous with Pickaway County all across our state and our nation, and he will be greatly missed by us and so many others whose lives he touched.”
Radcliff received numerous awards including recognition from the National Sheriff’s Association with the Stannard Baker Award, The Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association with the President’s Award, was named Ohio Sheriff of the Year in 1975 by the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and was later recognized by the Ohio State Veterans of Foreign Wars as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, among other achievements.
Radcliff, in addition to sheriff, served on many task forces and had many roles during and after his law enforcement career. He was past president of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association (1975); he was past president of the National Sheriffs’ Association (1987-1988) and held all offices in the Association and served on the Uniform Crime Reporting Committee, Budget and Audit Committee, and the Management Sub Committee; he has served on numerous task forces for the Ohio Attorney General; many governors of Ohio appointed and reappointed him to various committees, including the Law Enforcement Automated Data System Steering Committee, Ohio Law Enforcement Emergency Radio Network, Ohio Criminal Justice Supervisory Commission, Ohio Sheriffs’ Uniform and Car Marking Commission, the Ohio State Emergency Response Commission, and the Ohio Organized Crime Committee, among many others.
Funeral arrangements and more information on those will be forthcoming.