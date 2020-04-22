CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently made an announcement regarding rest areas throughout the state. As commercial truck drivers still do their essential duties, food trucks will be allowed to provide meals to them while stationed at rest areas.
According to ODOT, this move was made to address the biggest challenge truck drivers are facing; access to warm meals. ODOT is temporarily opening 86 rest areas scattered throughout the state to food trucks.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that truck drivers are “the lifeblood of the economy” with their jobs being important now more than ever.
“I’ve heard from many in the trucking industry that finding a place to eat while they’re on the road has been tough, but we’re here to help,” DeWine remarked.
Under federal regulations, commercial activities are prohibited with limited exceptions. A week prior to ODOT’s April 10 announcement, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) also announced it would suspend, temporarily, enforcement of those specific commercial regulations.
According to the FHWA, the FHWA Administrator has the discretion to take action at any point that is “deemed appropriate” to bring a state into compliance with federal requirements. FHWA Administrator Nicole Nason chose to allow commercial food trucks to operate on ODOT’s rest areas during the duration of the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
States are required to comply with federal law after the presidentially declared emergency subsides.
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, stated that truck drivers are doing essential work getting food and other supplies to areas that need them. They are also delivering much needed supplies to healthcare workers across the country.
“We thank the FHWA for recognizing these are unique times,” Marchbanks stated.
Those individuals or teams of mobile food vendors must download a permit from the ODOT website. The permit must be displayed while operating at rest area locations. Vendors must also abide by state and local food service rules and regulations.
Vendors operating at designated rest areas must also practice safe social distancing guidelines provided for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety and health of staff and customers.
ODOT stated that with the temporary lift on commercial regulations, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting regular monitoring of areas. This will be done to make sure that all operations are in compliance with all Ohio laws and regulations for commercial food trucks.
Marchbanks was also quoted stating that “vending at Ohio’s rest areas is provided by sightless and visually impaired merchants. They rely on the sale of beverages and snacks for their income. In order to ensure they are not directly competing with these vendors, mobile food trucks will not be permitted to sell prepackaged snacks or any drinks other than coffee.”
The temporary allowance of food truck vendors on ODOT operated rest areas was done to help assist those traveling, not to replace goods along with services offered by retailers doing business on Ohio’s interstates.
According to transportation.ohio.gov, there is one rest area in Pickaway County along U.S. 23 South, mile marker 73.4. The rest area has drinking water amenities.