CIRCLEVILLE — It took a little longer than originally planned but it appears as though Gary Scherer will be Pickaway County’s newest county commissioner.
Scherer was previously a representative for District 92 in the Ohio House of Representatives and had been since he was appointed by then Governor John Kasich.
The election, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 17, was delayed due to concerns over the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Scherer is running unopposed in the general election which is scheduled to take place Nov. 3 of this year.
Following the posting of the results, Scherer thanked Pickaway County voters for supporting and choosing him as the next commissioner.
“I definitely look forward to continue the good work that our current commissioners have been doing,” Scherer said.
Scherer also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously we’re in uncharted territory as far as the financial operations of the county,” he said. “I’m confident that the conservative practices that all of the elected officials have exhibited will continue and we’ll be able to persevere.”
Scherer received 2,996 votes (65.6 percent) to his opponent Dale Hoover who received 1,571 votes (34.4 percent). The results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections next month. There are 146 provisional ballots still remaining in addition to any ballots still traveling through the mail. Those ballots have 10 days to be received by the Board of Elections office.
Scherer takes over the seat vacated by Brian Stewart who decided to not seek re-election and instead chose to run for Ohio State Representative for District 78.
Scherer will join current commissioners Jay Wippel and Harold “Champ” Henson, who ran in the primary unopposed, on the board and his term will last through 2024. There is no democrat or independent on the ballot for either seat.