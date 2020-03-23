CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County’s Public schools are working hard to ensure their kids are provided with meals while schools are closed on the order of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Teays Valley, Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall each have their own programs and they all operate a little bit differently.
In Circleville they are handing out meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Mound Street School at 424 E. Mound Street. Each student, who must be present, receives a lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
Additionally the school is offering a drop off service in which they bring the lunches to you. Two buses are running routes with 15 minutes between stops. They’re at Elsea’s and North Scioto Street and Water Street at 11 a.m., Cedar Heights and Georgia Road and 200 Island Road at 11:15 a.m., Plaza Drive in the area of the YMCA and Twin Oaks at 11:30 a.m., Pontious Road and Rustic Avenue area and South Pickaway Street and 4th Avenue at 11:45 a.m., Kingston Court and Town Street and the Crites Road Connector at noon, Ohio Heights and Logan Street at 12:15 p.m. and at the intersection of Renick Avenue and Half Avenue and South Washington Street and Walnut Street at 12:30.
Suzie Gerhardt, food service director for Circleville City Schools, said she’s seen the program grow in recent days and recognizes the need for students.
“It’s been very rewarding — this program,” she said. “We started doing this program for only 175 students and by Friday we were at 485. The response has definitely grown. We know the need is there. It doesn’t matter your financial stability it’s open to any child and it doesn’t have to be a child in Circleville’s district.”
Gerhardt said a friend of hers has a child who was excited to see the bus and to him it meant that he was being thought about.
“It was so nice and he was so relieved that the school had not forgotten about him,” Gerhardt stated. “[The closure] is not just affecting us but it’s also affecting the students. Seeing the bus and providing that lunch is providing some normalcy right now.”
Gerhardt has funded for the meals through their regular program five days a week but the community steps up to either donate food or money to provide food over the weekend, which is distributed on Friday.
“They’re donated by businesses and local faith based organizations around the community,” she added. “We build those meals to be able to pass them out for the weekend. On Friday they get their lunch, breakfast and lunch for Saturday, Sunday and breakfast for Monday.”
Among the items they’ve served include sandwiches, soups, and salad with meat and cheese. Each meal comes with milk. Students can chose chocolate or regular milk.
“Weekend meals are everything that’ shelf stable, like soup or ramen noodles,” she said.
At Teays Valley, the program began Monday and is offered Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ashville Elementary, South Bloomfield Elementary, Lakes at Ashton Village, Carvel Manor, Caravan MHP, Lock Lockbourne Lodge, Meadowbrook MHP, Ashville Country Estates, Orient United Methodist Church, and Rock Church of Southern Point. The district is asking that parents provide their student’s name and ID. Elementary school pickups are at the normal after-school pickup area and in other locations there will be a school bus.
At Logan Elm, their program starting this week entails both lunch and breakfast meals being distributed five at a time. Meals can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Laurelville Elementary by the cafeteria entrance or at Logan Elm High School at the main entrance/front sidewalk each Monday. Students must be present at the time of pickup.
At Westfall, the Westfall CARES Foundation is organizing a supplemental food program which already passed out three weeks worth of supplies to families last week. Kathy Fausnaugh, Westfall School Board President said the next scheduled pass out date is April 8, which is after the current closure notice of April 6 for Ohio’s schools.
“As of Ohio’s latest, we should be back in school by then,” Fausnaugh said. “Nothing can be finalized the next one yet. We’re all trying to do what’s best for our families.”
Fausnaugh said through social media they received aid from all over the community to put their event on last week and for people to be on the lookout for any future notices for delivery dates or requests for assistance.