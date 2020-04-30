CIRCLEVILLE — On April 29, 2020, personnel from the Circleville Police Department, once again, removed dangerous drugs and a loaded gun from the streets of the community.
Three drug-related traffic stops were made simultaneously, followed by the execution of a search warrant at 333 Walnut Street. In total, they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, scales, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, cash, prescription pills, marijuana and a bag of white powder, possibly containing fentanyl. K-9 Sergey played a vital role in the effort to eradicate drugs and dangerous and illegal guns from Circleville’s neighborhoods.
These incidents are a direct result of an ongoing investigation by the Circleville Police Department, stemming from drug overdoses in the community. The names and criminal charges will be released in the near future.
As always, residents who wish to help with the drug problem in the community are encouraged to use The Circleville Police Department Anonymous Drug Tip Hotline at 740-477-DRUG (3784). The Anonymous Drug Tip Hotline is a voicemail system, which is accessible 24 hours a day. Callers are encouraged to leave as much information as possible. The caller may choose to leave their contact information so that an investigator can return a call to them, or they may remain anonymous. The Hotline should not be used for in-progress crimes. If you view an in-progress crime, please call 911 or 740-474-8888.
You can also e-mail the detectives at drugtips@circlevillepolice.com.