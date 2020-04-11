CIRCLEVILLE — One area couple is helping feed area children during the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve and Carolyn Davis are using their Corky Que BBQ food trailer to feed students for free. The trailer opens everyday at noon at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center, near the Ankrom Building on U.S. 22.
“We’re offering free school lunches to school-age children,” Steve Davis stated. “We’re not requiring parents to buy anything to get the free meals. Some parents do buy food and some don’t.”
So far, The Davis’ have together fed close to 400 meals to children using their Corky Que food trailers in Circleville and Chillicothe, something Steve said they’re prepared to do for a while.
“We’re going to continue to do it, we don’t know how long, but we hope to be there as long as we can,” he added. “We’ll be here through April into May and it may be longer depending on what the fair board says.”
Davis said the support, both in well wishes and financial, from the community has been great.
“I’m humbled by the generosity of people that have donated,” he commented. “My wife has teared up a couple of times. We had a church give us some money and another concessionaire donate to us. We’re getting a lot of positive feedback about it.”
“It’s been amazing,” Carolyn Davis added.
Carolyn said they serve the students their choice of hot dog, grilled cheese or grilled ham and cheese with a choice of chips or an apple and juice or water.
“Mrs. [Scarlett] Ebenhack has been making them some brownies and rice crispy treats, so we’ve also been giving those out as,” Carolyn mentioned.
Carolyn said the kids have been great to them.
“You see, these kids are well-behaved kids,” she commented. “They use their manners, say please and thank you and that just hits you in the heart. We had kids ourselves, so we know what it’s all about.”
Steve said he’s always been a supporter of the youth and 4-H in the area and they’ve attended the Pickaway County Fair as a concessionaire. He and his wife both grew up in the area before relocating to Chillicothe about 15 years ago.
“When I was young, I grew up in a good family and we never wanted for anything,” Steve told The Circleville Herald. “We felt when we did this, that we could do our part. We’re still open and still making money. My wife has supported the children on Tuesdays at the Drop-in Center on Mound Street.”
Steve, however, said cancelations of Feast of the Flowering Moon and Deercreek Dam Days have been tough, but they’re still working to feed the children and the public.
“A lot of restaurants can’t make it with this carryout only,” Steve said. “Fortunately, right now, we’re doing okay and holding our own. We’re really pleased to feed the kids. We know there was a big need for this in the school system, even before all of this.”
Steve said they offer a discount to first responders and essential workers.
“We’re giving a discount to hospital staff, EMS members, police departments, sheriff’s departments and anyone who is an essential employee right now,” he concluded.