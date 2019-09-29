A severe thunderstorm that moved through Pickaway County early Sunday evening brought widespread wind damage across central and southeast sections of the county.
At 8:30 p.m., the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office reported widespread impacts of the storm in Circleville, Washington and Saltcreek townships, including in the corridors of state Route 188, U.S. 22 and Stoutsville Pike.
Heavy residential damage has been reported in Knollwood Village, at the corner of Pontius and Bolender-Pontious Roads in Washington Township. Trees, branches and power lines are reported down across all three townships, according to the Sheriff's Office.
South Central Power reported 2,500 customers were without power immediately after the storm in Pickaway County. That number has dwindled to 1,434 as of 8:40 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for sections of northern and central Pickaway County at 6:30 p.m. for a storm capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. The storm moved to the southeast, with another warning being issued for Saltcreek Township and moving into Hocking County around 7:30 p.m.
Stay with the Circleville Herald for more information on this developing story.