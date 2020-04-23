ASHVILLE — The Ashville Community Men’s Club is still planning to hold the Fourth of July celebration this year, but will need to make a final decision on the festival by June 1.
In a statement released on its Facebook page, the Club shared what they’re doing to prepare for the celebration. The Ashville Fourth of July celebration has been a yearly celebration in the village since 1929. The festival features contests, entertainment, rides and food vendors in Ashville Community Park.
“At this time, the Ashville Community Men’s Club has continued to plan as if it will take place. We are also working to implement numerous safety measures for the comfort and safety of our volunteers and attendees. Obviously, this is all dependent on both state and local officials giving us approval to hold the event.”
The Club has the June 1 deadline for their decision so they can meet their other deadlines with the vendors.
“In order for us to meet our deadlines for printing, entertainers and other vendors that provide services to the event, we need to make a final decision on June 1st and will base that decision on the information available to us at that time,” the post read. “Until then, stay safe and we hope to see you all in July.”